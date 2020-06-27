Forty years ago, June 27, 1980: Assam Bandh

The Indian Express, June 27, 1980, forty years ago. The Indian Express, June 27, 1980, forty years ago.

Work in banks and Central government offices and normal life was completely paralysed because of the 24-hour long bandh. Despite the government’s strong warning, most of the officers did not turn up for work. K Ramamurthy, senior advisor to the governor, said no untoward incident was reported from the state. He said about 70 protestors of the AASU and Gana Sangram Parishad were arrested for picketing in front of government offices. While vehicular services were off the road, train and air services were suspended for the day. However, a bomb exploded in Bongaon yesterday killing nine people.

Oil Ahoy

Oil has been struck for the first time in the Bay of Bengal. The petroleum minister Veerendra Patil announced in the Lok Sabha that the first well drilled on the Godavari 25 structure, 25 km off the Andhra coast, had shown a flow rate of 600 barrels a day. He also disclosed that an offshore exploratory well drilled near Port Blair in the Andaman Islands had yielded gas at the rate of 1.8 lakh cubic metres a day.

Vietnam vs Pol Pot

The Vietnamese forces were reported to be battling guerillas of the ousted Cambodian premier Pol Pot along a key road near the Thai-Cambodian border. The Thai Millitary Supreme Commander said that the fighting has spilled over into Thailand as Hanoi’s soldiers tackled “anti-Communist” Free Khmer guerillas near the border town of Baan Sangae.

Youth Congress for Rajiv

Eighteen leaders of Youth Congress (I) and the NSUI want Rajiv Gandhi to take over the leadership of the Youth Congress (I). In an open letter to the Congress (I) President Indira Gandhi they have expressed the view that Rajiv Gandhi is the fittest person to lead the organisation after Sanjay Gandhi. Rajiv Gandhi should “come forward to show us the path from darkness”, they said.

