Forty Years Ago, January 21, 1980: PM on Afghanistan

The Indian Express, January 21, 1980, forty years ago. The Indian Express, January 21, 1980, forty years ago.

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi said that India’s sole concern was that situation in Afghanistan did not escalate from a cold war between big powers into a hot war and that “it does not engulf India”. Addressing the leaders of the Opposition in Parliament on the eve of the first session of the newly elected Lok Sabha, the PM said that “we are neither pro-Russia, nor pro-America. We are only pro-India”.

Assam Unrest

In New Delhi, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi said that “some sort of secessionist movement is being sought to be encouraged in Assam and that some anti-India posters are also being brought out there”. Addressing an eve-of-the-session meeting of the Congress (I) parliamentary party, she said that part of the problem was that the movement in Assam, initially started by students, seemed to be getting out of their hands: “The previous government could not handle the situation promptly and this has aggravated the situation. It may have serious repercussions in other parts of the country also.”

Moscow Games

US president Jimmy Carter asked the US Olympic committee to boycott the Moscow Olympics, or move the games to some other city, unless Soviet troops are withdrawn from Afghanistan within a month. Carter said it was “important that the world realise the seriousness” of the Soviet move into Afghanistan.

Gavaskar Quits

Sunil Gavaskar announced his decision to relinquish the captaincy of the Indian cricket team. Gavaskar told journalists after the Madras Test that while he would play in both the final Test against Pakistan at Calcutta and the golden jubilee Test against England at Bombay, he would not be available to lead the side. Gavaskar also announced that he was “not available” for the West Indian tour.

