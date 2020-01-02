Forty Years Ago, January 2, 1980: Lok Sabha results

The Indian Express, January 2, 1980, forty years ago. The Indian Express, January 2, 1980, forty years ago.

The Congress (I) looks to be emerging as the single-largest party but nowhere near attaining an absolute majority in the next Lok Sabha which, without Assam and some other seats, will have 524 members. The Janata may be second and the Lok Dal a poor third — the latter is relatively strong in Bihar only. The left front will have an overwhelming majority in West Bengal and Kerala. Mrs Gandhi may attain majority in UP, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab. According to our correspondents, the Janata has gained in certain states since the nomination by the Congress-I of Sanjay Gandhi and some familiar Emergency faces for the forthcoming elections.

UN action sought

The United States and its five major allies (Britain, West Germany, France, Italy and Canada) agreed in London to seek UN action as soon as possible on the Soviet Union’s “naked aggression” against Afghanistan. According to the Washington Post, the six allies also agreed to review their whole range of relations with the Soviet Union and Afghanistan to find other ways to apply diplomatic pressure. They will also look for ways to aid other countries near Afghanistan, particularly Pakistan, “to ensure they maintain their independence”. The Post said diplomatic sources would not reveal whether any of the other allies would join the US in trying to provide emergency military aid to Pakistan nor would they say whether the allies discussed the possibility of Afghan rebels, “many of whom are based just across the border in Pakistan”.

Arms to Pak

Having approved $150 million worth of military sales to Pakistan ordered earlier, US President Jimmy Carter has called for a review of recent requests from Pakistan for the purchase of US military equipment “with an eye towards stepping up arms sales to the Government of Zia-ul-Haq”. According to sources, the Pakistani arms list includes modernisation of Pakistan’s air force.

