Forty Years Ago, February 17, 1980: Workers’ deadline

The Indian Express, February 17, 1980, forty years ago.

UAE president Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahyan passed a decree extending the period of transfer of sponsorship by another four months, a source at the president’s court announced. The presidential order came as a great relief to thousands of Indian workers, who would have had to leave the country by February 21. The extension will affect those workers who were either working with employers other than those on whose visa they entered the country or those who had valid residence visas but were unemployed.

Soviet Hold Weakens

NBC reported a US administration source as saying that Soviet control of Kabul is “coming apart”. The BBC also reported that US intelligence reports have said that the Kamal government’s control in Kabul and other major cities is weakening, and that Soviet troops in Afghanistan may not be adequate to restore the authority of the administration.

Total Solar Eclipse

Stars came out, birds went to roost and the nation almost stopped in its tracks as a total solar eclipse transformed the afternoon into dusk over a diagonal corridor across the peninsular India. Clear skies afforded millions along the 130-km corridor from Gokarna on the west coast to Puri on the east a grand-stand view of the celestial spectacle. As the eclipse scare, unwittingly aggravated by well-intentioned official warnings, kept all but the daring indoors, scientific India joined researchers from abroad to undertake vital studies into the sun.

Kurukshetra Dip

Over a million people had their dip in the Brahma and Sunhit sarovars on the occasion of solar eclipse. Home Minister Zail Singh has performed a yagna at Brahmasarovar, which was attended by Haryana CM Bhajan Lal among others. Urging the people to sink their differences and forge unity, Singh said the message of Gita meant new directions.

