Forty years ago, February 14, 1979: Righting History

The question of how books on Indian history should be written — discussed at the just concluded seminar held by the Indian History and Culture Society in the capital — has divided Indian historians into two sharply defined groups. One group wants only the established facts to be mentioned in the books, the other would like even unestablished facts to be discussed and interpreted if necessary. The debate assumed considerable importance following the decision of the Central government in mid-1977 to have some controversial history books, written for school children, examined by experts. One of the books examined was Ancient India by R S Sharma.

Force To Beget Force

Chief Minister Sheikh Abdullah today said in Jammu that he would not enter into a dialogue with the Jammu agitators, who had no “justifiable’’ demand, but would “meet force with force”. Talking to newsmen after returning from his visits to Andhra, Bombay and Delhi, the Kashmir leader talked angrily for one hour and thirty minutes, and accused Dr Karan Singh, former Union Health Minister of “setting Jammu ablaze.” The Sheikh dismissed the allegation of leaders of Jammu that there was imbalance in the development of the three regions. “I have known people here for fifty years. I know what they want. They want Kashmir treated as they have been in the Maharaja’s time.”

Colonial Tests

The British Government has apologised for the virginity tests an Indian woman was compelled to undergo at Heathrow airport recently and has given an assurance that no such tests will be carried out in future. The British Deputy High Commissioner, M K Ewans, called at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhl today to hand to the acting Foreign Secretary, U S Bajpai, a copy of a letter of apology to the Indian High Commissioner in London. Ewans added his personal expression of regret.