Forty Years Ago, December 31, 1979: US aid to Pakistan

The Indian Express, December 31, 1979, forty years ago. The Indian Express, December 31, 1979, forty years ago.

The Jimmy Carter administration has decided to give both military and economic assistance to Pakistan in view of the latest developments in Afghanistan. Negotiations between the two countries have reportedly started. Pakistan has a huge shopping list that includes not merely light arms for guerrilla warfare against the Afghan state but heavy arms that can fire in any direction. Meanwhile, India does not even have an ambassador in Washington. The embassy is under the Charge’ D Affairs, Ashok Gokhale.

UP crisis

The minority Banarsi Das government in Uttar Pradesh is in danger with a further fall in its strength and the demand raised by the Opposition leader Raj Mangal Pandey for its dismissal. The panchayati raj minister, Jamuna Prasad Bose, and three Lok Dal members of the Vidhan Sabha, Shriram Dwivedi, Sukhpal Pande and Bharat Singh Chauhan, have resigned from the party and joined the Janata Party. Pande accused the UP government of having failed to give relief to the drought stricken people and said that the law and order situation in the state had broken down completely.

Veto on legal aid

A proposal of the Union law ministry to give free legal aid to the poor in Supreme Court cases has been turned down by the finance ministry even though a token budgetary allowance of Rs 1 lakh had been made for this purpose. According to official sources, the finance ministry turned down the proposal on the ground that it involved a policy decision that could not be taken at this point of time.

All’s well with Ram

Jagjivan Ram took exception to the AIR report that he was unwell and advised rest by doctors. Addressing an election meeting in Bhubaneswar, he said its a mystery how AIR found me ill.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App