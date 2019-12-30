Forty Years Ago, December 30, 1979: US versus USSR

The Indian Express, December 30, 1979, forty years ago. The Indian Express, December 30, 1979, forty years ago.

US President Jimmy Carter has denounced the Soviet intervention in Afghanistan and said that he is dispatching the Deputy Secretary of State, Warren Christopher to London to consult with allies and see what can be done about it. He said that the Soviet argument that the intervention was on the basis of the UN Charter was a perversion of the Charter. He said he has discussed the matter with several heads of state. He also said that he had sent a message to the Soviet President Leonid Brezhnev to convey his criticism of the intervention.

Kabul Aftermath

Two days after the coup in Afghanistan, India does not have a position on the situation in the country. But inquiries show that the Soviet intervention has perturbed New Delhi though it is not saying so. It fears that the intervention will escalate tension in the area. During Morarji Desai’s visit to the Soviet Union last June, Moscow did put some pressure on India for evolving a joint Indo-Soviet strategy on Afghanistan. Although India agreed to the incorporation of a paragraph on the statement Brezhnev and Desai issued, it fell short of Soviet expectations. Moscow has been rubbing in the point that it came to India’s help during the war in Bangladesh in 1971 and as such it should back the Soviet stand in Afghanistan. Now Delhi has not appreciated the analogy.

Ram’s promise

The Janata party leader Jagjivan Ram has said that if voted to power his party will provide allowance and work in social service programmes for poor unemployed graduates. He also reiterated his party’s determination to ensure that each family in the country had at least one earning member.

