Forty years ago, December 25, 1978: Bombay Bandh

Two double-decker buses were burnt and 130 others damaged in the 17-hour Bombay bandh, which ended at 5 pm on December 24, the first day of the Prime Minister Morarji Desai’s two-day visit to the city. At least two cars were burnt and a number of others overturned and badly damaged in stoning. Railway police said attempts were made to burn first-class coaches in two suburban trains. Despite the disruption, the PM’s five functions today went off smoothly, as did the Ranji Trophy match between Gujarat and Bombay at the Wankhede Stadium. The bandh was organised by the Congress, the Congress (I), Shiv Sena and RPI (Gavai group) to protest the expulsion of Indira Gandhi from the Lok Sabha and her imprisonment.

Chaudhary targeted

A young man from Bihar, Jai Narain was arrested for allegedly attempting to kill Charan Singh at his residence in Delhi. Narain, 21, had gone to Singh’s hourse with a group of kisans at around 11:30 am to felicitate the former home minister. Narain took out an object wrapped in paper on the pretext of offering the “gift” to Singh and tried to lob it at him. He was, however, nabbed by security men and the object, a 12-inch arrow shaped weapon was ceased. Before being taken into custody, he shouted, “I want to finish the rising sun of the Janata Party”.

L N Mishra Probe

The Centre has reportedly decided to hold a fresh probe into the death of L N Mishra, the former railway minister. It has come to the conclusion that the earlier probe did not dig out all the facts. More than a year ago, Kameshwari Mishra, the wife of L N Mishra, had written a letter to the home minister, complaining that the real story had not come out. The one-man commission, beaded by K K Mathew, former Supreme Court judge, which went into Mishra’s death, had accepted the government version in the absence of any other credible story.