Forty years ago, December 19, 1980: Assam on the boil

The Indian Express, December 19, 1980, forty years ago.

Three persons were killed, and scores of people were injured in police firing and lathi charges in many towns of Assam on the first day of the 10-day statewide mass satyagraha launched by agitators on the foreigners’ issue. The agitators have stepped up protests by conducting satyagraha at district and sub-divisional offices in protest against what they say is the Centre’s indifference to the foreigners’ issue. At the call of the All Assam Students Union and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad, thousands of satyagrahis courted arrest all over the state by taking out processions and defying prohibitory orders. Soon after two deaths occurred in Barpeta, the area was put under curfew.

Cong & Cong (I)

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is quite keen to have the Congress under Devraj Urs back in the fold of Congress (I) but wants it to take the initiative. When Urs was in the national capital recently, Mrs Gandhi expressed her desire to meet him but messengers on her behalf said that he should ask for an appointment. This condition was subsequently dropped, by which time Urs had left the capital. Mrs Gandhi has also hinted that she does not have experienced leaders to help her. She has often praised speeches of Congress leaders while criticising the performance of her party members.

Maruti Takeover

Lok Sabha has approved the Maruti takeover bill on the nationalisation of Maruti Udyog. All opposition members, barring those of the DMK, walked out during voting.

Raining Diamonds

People living in Bombay’s posh Malabar Hill got the shock of their lives when a briefcase brimming with diamonds was thrown out of an apartment. However, sleuths of the income tax department were waiting and seized the diamonds without much ado. The briefcase was thrown by the wife of a diamond merchant who looked after his affairs when he was away from town.

