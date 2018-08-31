August 31, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Capital Murders

August 31, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Some reports said Billa was seen moving around in these areas. August 31, 1978, Forty Years Ago: Some reports said Billa was seen moving around in these areas.

THE DELHI POLICE was in the dock in both Houses of Parliament for what members charged was “criminal negligence” on its part in handling the case of kidnapping of two children and their subsequent murder. In the Lok Sabha, agitated members from all sides did not seem satisfied with Prime Minister Morarji Desai’s assurance that he would have a thorough examination of the charge of police negligence and indifference and would take strong action against those responsible.

Parents’ Fears

CAPTAIN M M CHOPRA, father of the two children who were found brutally murdered on Upper Ridge Road in New Delhi, had expressed fears on the day the children were kidnapped that they might have been murdered, J N Chaturvedi, the Delhi police commissioner said. However, Chaturvedi, added that the fears were perhaps out of parental instinct rather than any concrete suspicion. Informed sources said that the parents of the murdered children, Geeta, 17, and Sanjay, 15, are reported to have received an anonymous telephone call saying that “you have read defence rules and regulations but now you will read civil rules”.

Tracking Billa

FOLLOWING RENEWED INFORMATION that Billa, suspect in the recent murders of two children in Delhi, may have reached Bombay, the city police commissioner has issued a warning to members of the public not to accept lifts from strangers. Police patrols were combing Bombay’s suburbs, especially Bhandup and Mulund where they expected Billa to surface. Some reports said Billa was seen moving around in these areas.

Skyjacked Plane

A SKYJACKED POLISH airliner took off from West Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport for a short flight into East Berlin, leaving behind 11 passengers, including the sky-jacker and seven refugees who chose to stay in the West.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App