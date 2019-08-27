Forty years ago, August 28, 1979: UP govt precarious

The battle lines have been drawn for the crucial showdown on the floor of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, which would decide the fate of the six-month-old Banarasi Das Ministry of the Janata (Secular).The Congress (I) has decided to vote against the government. A joint meeting of the state parliamentary board and the executive council was held in Lucknow under the presidentship of Mohsina Kidwai and taking stock of the political situation, directed its legislature party to topple the Banarasi Das Ministry. Later, the Congress (I) Legislature Party meeting under the presidentship of N D Tiwari finalised its strategy.

NAM Strategy

At the Havana non-aligned summit, India will go along with the line that representatives of neither the ousted Pol Pot regime nor the Heng Samrin regime now in control in Phnom Penh should be seated at the conference, despite the fact that, technically, the UN still recognises Pol Pot. This was the consensus that emerged at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee tor Political Affairs, before External Affairs Minister S N Mishra left for Havana.

On the question of the radical Arab demand for Egypt’s suspension from NAM, Mishra’s brief is to pursue the line that the Palestinian question was the crux of the problem and must be solved for peace in the region.

Mountbatten Killed

Lord Louis Mountbatten was killed in an accident and immediately the provisional Irish Republican Army took responsibility for his death. The 79-year-old uncle jot the Duke of Edinburgh was in his yacht, which was cruising off the Irish coast. Suddenly there was an explosion. The yacht was torn into pieces and Lord Mountbatten and others who were with him were thrown overboard.

Along with Lord Mountbatten were killed his grandson and a friend. His daughter was seriously injured along with another friend and both are under intensive care in a hospital. The queen said she is shocked.