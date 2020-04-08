Forty Years Ago, April 8, 1980: Assam status quo

The Indian Express, April 8, 1980, forty years ago. The Indian Express, April 8, 1980, forty years ago.

Justice B L Hansaria of the Gauhati High Court ordered the stay of operation of the two government notifications issued on April 5 under the Assam Disturbed Areas Act 1955 and the Armed forces (Assam and Manipur) Special Powers Act 1958. The notifications came into force yesterday throughout Assam, except the North Cachar Hills district. The court also by a rule on the state of Assam and the Union of India asked them to show cause within ten days why the two notifications should not be set aside. While ordering the stay, the High Court issued a ten-day notice to the state government.

Vietnam PM Visit

The Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Van Dong, who flew into New Delhi to a warm and affectionate welcome, had nearly two hours of extensive discussion with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the international situation and bilateral relations. Both on arrival and later at the talks, the Vietnamese prime minister maintained that India had a constructive role to play in “bringing about peace and stability in the region”. An official spokesman said that great similarity of approach between the two countries vis-a-vis problems affecting world peace and stability was noted at the talks.

US Hostages

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini ruled that the 50 American hostages will remain in the hands of the young militants occupying the U.S embassy in Teheran until the new Iran Parliament decides their fate, Khomeini’s office announced. The leader of the Iranian Revolutionary regime vetoed President Bani-Sadr’s proposal to transfer custody of the captives to the Ruling Revolutionary Council after a meeting with Bani-Sadr and the foreign minister, Sadegh Ghotbzadeh. The administration of the US president, Jimmy Carter, was expected to respond to Khomeini’s decision with an announcement of new economic and diplomatic sanctions against Iran.

