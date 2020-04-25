Forty years ago, April 25, 1980: Gauhati lathicharge

The Indian Express, April 25, 1980, forty years ago The Indian Express, April 25, 1980, forty years ago

As normal work in offices and banks in Assam continued to be paralysed for the third day, 31 persons were injured in a lathicharge some three kilometres away from the Narengi oil complex. Central Reserve Police personnel were ordered to use lathis as several hundred persons in the Lalmati area attempted to go to the Oil India pipeline headquarters by a new route. A spokesman for the agitating organisations said this would continue until they were allowed to proceed to Narengi. He criticised the All India Radio for not reflecting in its broadcasts “the true nature of the mass movement in the state.”

BJP recognised

The Election Commission virtually de-recognised the three-year-old Janata Party by giving recognition to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee as “a national party” and allotting it the “lotus” as reserved symbol. It also ordered the freezing of the Janata symbol “haldhar”. The Commission was convinced of a “prima facie dispute between two groups of the Janata Party, one led by Vajpayee and the other by Chandra Shekhar, and each claiming to be the real Janata Party”.

Russia opens routes

Although President Carter’s national security adviser, Brzezinski, has said that Carter has not taken even a tentative decision to use military force against Iran, the Iranians are preparing for a US blockade. The Soviet Union has reportedly agreed to open three trade routes on its border to Iranian traffic in anticipation of a possible American blockade of ports on Persian Gulf. The Soviet-Iranian agreement opened the transit point of Julfa, where a railway line joins the two countries in northwest Iran, Astara where a highway capable of handling heavy truck traffic cuts across the two at the western edge of the Caspian Sea, and Anzali, formerly Bandar Pahlavi, a Caspian seaport at which Soviet vessels have been seen unloading goods.

