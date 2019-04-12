Forty years ago, April 12, 1979: Fall of Kampala

Tanzanian and Ugandan invaders captured Idi Amin’s capital and proclaimed on the state radio: “The racist fascist is no longer in power.” Jubilant residents poured into the streets to greet their “liberators” and to loot shops and officials’ homes. Radio Uganda, off-air since last night, returned with a weak signal at 3 pm (5.30 pm IST) with an announcement from Lt Col David Oyite Ojok who identified himself as military leader of the Ugandan National Liberation Army. “The Ugandan National Liberation Front captured Kampala today”, he proclaimed. Amin was seen in Kampala as late as 4 pm on Tuesday, though, residents said. About an hour before the Tanzanians began moving in, he was seen driving around the city in a French sedan.

Bengal Power Crisis

The power crisis in West Bengal, it is feared, would lead to widespread industrial unrest. With the Chambers of Commerce deciding to pay only the lay-off wage — 50 per cent — as provided by the law in cases of involuntary closure, and the workers’ representatives demanding full wages, the ground is ripe for agitation. The government has also left the issue to be decided between the management and the workers. Meanwhile, the availability of power in the Calcutta system, which feeds the city and industrial suburbs, continues to be as low as 50 MW.

Indira charged

Indira Gandhi denied that she had received money from the US when she was the prime minister. She described the observations made by former US ambassador, Patrick Moynihan, in his book as “baseless, mischievous and part of a conspiracy to defame me”. “All lies,” she angrily said when she was asked about the allegation. Moynihan wrote: “… Many times the money was given to the Congress party which had asked for it. Once it was given to Gandhi herself who was then a party official.” Mrs Gandhi said it was well known that “they are against me”.