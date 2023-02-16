Forty-four years after the Islamic Revolution, Iran is governed by a regime with a legitimacy crisis

On February 11, Iran’s Islamic regime celebrated the 44th anniversary of the country’s Islamic Revolution in a general atmosphere of indifference and repression. Since the outbreak of anti-state protests across Iran last year after the death in state custody of 22-year-old Jina Mahsa Amini, the gap between the Islamic Republic and the Iranian people seems to have grown wider. After several months of nationwide anti-government protests, nearly 600 people killed and 20,000 imprisoned, and intensified tensions with the West, the Iranian regime is showing symptoms of a deep crisis of legitimacy, at the national and global level.

The regime derives its legitimacy from two main sources: Islam and the revolution. Over the years, the strength of both these sources has come down. Many non-Iranians might be surprised that, despite 44 years of theocratic rule, secularism has penetrated the everyday life practices of ordinary Iranians. It underpins all their modes of social life, including leisure and sexuality. The Iranian practice of secularism is driven neither by the state’s desire — as in France — to protect citizens from religion nor by a will to protect religion from the state as in the Anglo-American world. It isn’t an ideological project, but a cultural driving force. The unfolding of Iranian theocracy has not resulted in the demise of the secular, but, on the contrary, in the growing presence of the secular in the Iranian identity. Secularism has a place in the lives of ordinary Iranians, who are disappointed by the revolution and searching for a more spiritual and Persianate reading of Islam.

Since the early days of the Islamic Republic, Iranian society has seen much tension between two principles: The divine and the popular. Increasingly, the doctrine of the velayat-e faqih has been less about religion, and more about political theology. Popular sovereignty — the major vehicle of the revolution — found its place in the social networks and political action of Iranian civil society. Incompatible and conflicting conceptions of the social contract, authority and public opinion have always been a feature of Iranian society. Any debate about the present and future of the Islamic regime in Iran hinges upon how this dichotomy is perceived — and the ways it manifests in practice. The existing faqih is, in several ways, the main cause of the crisis of legitimacy faced by Iran’s political regime. But the crisis also is — to put it rather grandly — one of the Iranian Revolution itself. It’s about the sharp divide between people’s sovereignty and authoritarian rule. Therefore, the story of secular unrest and uprisings in theocratic Iran would be incomplete without a description of the modes of challenges to the country’s authoritarian and exclusionary governance.

In the past 44 years, the challenge to authoritarianism in Iranian society has translated into a culture of dissent among three main social groups: Women, youth, and intellectuals. Each of these three agents of dissent embodies deliberate and conscious forms of resistance against absolute sovereignty. Iranian women have been struggling for more freedom and against male chauvinism in both the public and private spheres. The country’s intellectuals have been underlining that democratic accountability and pluralism should be the foundations of an empowered and more expansive Iranian civil society. Women have played a significant role in the quest for a society more conscious about gender rights. They created informal groups and organised debates on issues relevant to their condition.

The secular culture of dialogue was also promoted by intellectuals. Such dialogues were about the pluralistic mechanisms of politics. More importantly, the conversations also framed the Iranian political self. These intellectuals neither sought to inject modernity into religion nor infuse religion with modernity.

In the past 44 years, post-revolutionary Iran has tried to go beyond two grand narratives at the heart of the 1979 Revolution: Revolutionary Marxism and fundamentalist Islam. Iranians could once be rallied around the precepts of these grand narratives. But today, the youth, especially women, have very little respect for them. The recent popular unrest in Iran is testimony to the non-ideological secularism of people in the country – it’s a critique of the authoritarian aspects of Iranian theocratic politics and traditions.

Despite the shock of the recent repression against Iranian teenagers and women by the Iranian regime, a re-evaluation of the ideological and political ideals of the Iranian revolution continues to feed into the collective sense of dissent and discontent among the Iranian youth and women. It has led them to dismiss all religious voices, including those of the reformists in the Iranian public sphere. The failure of Iran’s leaders to find a workable formula for saving the Islamic Republic seems to go hand-in-hand with the general view among the younger generation of Iranians that the ghost of the revolution continues to haunt the country.

The writer is Director, Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Nonviolence and Peace at OP Jindal Global University