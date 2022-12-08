Former India cricket captain Anjum Chopra writes: Don’t get over-excited about women umpires

Vrinda Rathi, Janani Narayanan and Gayathri Venugopalan — these three women have certainly created history. They will be officiating in the Ranji Trophy, which is an encouraging sign. But aren’t we trying to make a mountain out of a molehill?

When I first read The Indian Express report on the women umpires, I was excited because there are not enough female umpires in our cricketing system, and above all, they are from different backgrounds. Janani is a software engineer, Vrinda is a scorer, Gayathri was a budding cricketer, whose career was derailed by injury. But then I saw people celebrating it as a deeply significant achievement. Would there be such “oohs and aahs” if Kim Cotton and Kathy Cross (New Zealand’s international umpires) officiate in a men’s game? It is just because these are Indian women umpires, who will be officiating in Indian men’s first-class cricket, that there is such hype.

Three years ago, G S Laxmi became the first female match referee to oversee a men’s ODI played between the US and UAE. If the ICC had appointed her as a referee for the ongoing India vs Bangladesh series, it would not have made such big news because we know she is part of the ICC’s elite panel.

To be honest, the system is pretty standard — it has got nothing to do with men’s or women’s cricket. An umpire is an umpire — there is no gender difference in terms of education or preparation. That’s why when Laxmi is a referee in the men’s international matches, it will not raise eyebrows. But just because these three women are Indians — and in our ecosystem, we don’t see women in men’s cricket — it has created such a commotion. We need to understand that the trio has passed the BCCI’s exam, and they absolutely deserve to be there.

I have faced many questions about being a female voice in the male-dominated broadcasting team. I have been asked what changes I have seen over the years. Frankly speaking, I don’t know. I have always felt very welcomed by my male colleagues. I have sensed negativity from my fellow commentators. I never see people asking such questions to male cricket pundits. One should ask them because they are the ones who have seen the change in the commentary box, not us.

Just a few weeks ago, there was a hue and cry about pay equity for Indian women cricketers. It was not a new dawn. These things are momentary. They are rewards that players receive because of their consistent performance over years. These rewards are not the destination. As a player, you love all the accolades. This is a recognition of their hard work. Players now know that if they keep producing good results, more rewards will follow.

When I started playing cricket, we used to travel in unreserved train compartments. Nowadays, women cricketers are flying business class. In my playing days our expenses used to be taken care of. But players before my generation have suffered a lot — they used to pay to play the game. For present cricketers, playing cricket is their profession.

The landscape of women’s cricket is not going to change with the women’s Indian Premier League (IPL), women umpires or match referees. It will change with continuous improvement for women’s cricket in India. All-round improvement and consistent and positive results from the senior Indian women’s team will definitely help change the landscape. In the future, I am sure there will be more women who would love to be associated with the sport.

This is just the beginning.

Anjum Chopra is former captain of the Indian women’s cricket team. She spoke to Pratyush Raj