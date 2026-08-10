Government e Marketplace (GeM) has emerged as a global leader in providing a transparent, inclusive and efficient platform for public procurement, connecting 1.37 lakh government buyers with 25 lakh sellers and service providers.

GeM is distinctive in integrating all major procurement functions into a single, large-scale digital marketplace. It blends global best practices with the government’s focus on inclusive development, making it an engine of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

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In the decade since the PM launched the transformative digital initiative in 2016, GeM has revolutionised public procurement by weeding out corruption and promoting startups, MSMEs, women entrepreneurs and businesses in small towns.

The user-friendly platform is a true gem that has replaced the notorious Directorate General of Supplies and Disposals, which had opaque and uncompetitive systems that gave an unfair advantage to the privileged few who were entrenched in the procurement system.

Befittingly, the commerce and industry ministry’s new, modern office, Vanijya Bhawan, has been built on the land once occupied by the obsolete body that had acquired a murky reputation.

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As the Minister of Commerce and Industry, I am proud that GeM, launched on August 9, 2016, completes 10 years of pioneering service. This is not just a milestone to celebrate numbers; it is a fundamental and successful shift in how public procurement fuels nation-building.

By digitising the entire procurement lifecycle, from product discovery and bidding, to contract award and payment, GeM has eliminated discretion, promoted fair competition, and strengthened public trust. Every transaction leaves an auditable digital trail, enhancing accountability and reinforcing the integrity of public procurement.

GeM is a cornerstone of PM Modi’s mission of Ease of Doing Business. Through a single digital window, simplified registration, standardised processes and continuous policy reforms such as the discontinuation of the Caution Money Deposit and the rationalisation of transaction charge, it has significantly reduced barriers to participation and democratised access to public procurement.

GeM has powerfully advanced the cause of self-reliance and swadeshi enterprises. By prioritising domestic manufacturers and service providers, it has strengthened local value chains and boosted indigenous production.

Every order placed on the portal is an investment in India’s manufacturing prowess and economic sovereignty. Notably, MSEs account for approximately 60 per cent of orders by volume and over 45 per cent of the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) on GeM.

GeM serves as a critical engine of equitable growth in line with PM Modi’s mission of sabka saath, sabka vikaas. It provides startups, small businesses and women-led enterprises an easy path to showcase their products and services to government buyers without any obstacle or intermediary.

By eliminating barriers to entry and democratising access to public procurement, it has empowered small businesses to become active partners in nation-building and enter the business domain that was once dominated by established companies.

These achievements reaffirm GeM’s role as more than a digital procurement platform. It is a catalyst for inclusive growth, entrepreneurship and economic empowerment, ensuring that every eligible enterprise has an equal opportunity to contribute to India’s development.

In many ways, the journey of GeM mirrors the aspirations of Viksit Bharat 2047 in line with the PM’s vision of a developed India that is transparent, inclusive, innovative, and digitally sovereign.

As we enter the second decade of GeM, our vision is to evolve it into a smarter, greener, and globally benchmarked platform that harnesses emerging technologies while deepening the participation of stakeholders, particularly our innovators, startups, small businesses, women, youth and entrepreneurs from smaller towns and those from the underprivileged sections.

During the last two financial years, the platform has crossed Rs 5 lakh crore in annual GMV, taking the cumulative value to about Rs 20 lakh crore. It has expanded to include 10,644 product categories and 350 service categories.

Whether it is life-saving medicines and vaccines reaching hospitals faster, defence supplies and drones being delivered efficiently or reliable infrastructure powering villages, transparent and efficient procurement ensures superior delivery of public services and optimal utilisation of resources.

A study by IIT Delhi (Jul-Aug 2026) found that procurement through GeM resulted in a monetised benefit of Rs 86,571.69 crore over the last three financial years, comprising price and process efficiency gains.

The GeM portal stands as a pivotal engine in driving India’s economic growth and development objectives of PM Modi. It empowers and uplifts the marginalised sections of society and promotes entrepreneurship, while ensuring that taxpayer money is efficiently used to procure high-quality products at competitive prices.

The writer is Minister of Commerce and Industry