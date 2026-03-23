The Union cabinet recently approved the launch of the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF), worth Rs 4 lakh crore. The Centre will provide an assistance of Rs 1 lakh crore, and at least 50 per cent of the cost will be raised from the market. Projects will be selected through a “challenge-based framework” across verticals, including economic corridors, urban mobility, climate resilience, disaster management, and water and sanitation. The UCF’s emphasis on competitive selection, market finance and private participation raises equity-related concerns.

India’s urbanisation is not driven so much by mass migration to megacities such as Mumbai or Delhi but to their suburbs —Gurugram, Noida, Navi Mumbai, and several other smaller settlements. Land use is transitioning rapidly as villages are converted into real estate and industrial hubs, while services related to transport, drinking water, drainage, and safe disposal of solid and liquid waste remain inadequate or fragmented. Spatial expansion without institutional readiness is a defining feature of India’s urbanisation. Urban local bodies (ULBs) control barely 1 per cent of GDP, compared to 5 to 8 per cent in BRICS and OECD countries. Master plans are often symbolic gestures rather than enforceable development frameworks. Slums and low-income settlements become sites of “concentrated disadvantage,” and redevelopment projects often prioritise engineering over dignity and social integration.