Opinion For public-health reform, fix urban governance
Urban public health crises are often framed narrowly in terms of hospital shortages and workforce gaps. Less visible, but arguably more consequential, are failures in everyday urban systems.
The Union cabinet recently approved the launch of the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF), worth Rs 4 lakh crore. The Centre will provide an assistance of Rs 1 lakh crore, and at least 50 per cent of the cost will be raised from the market. Projects will be selected through a “challenge-based framework” across verticals, including economic corridors, urban mobility, climate resilience, disaster management, and water and sanitation. The UCF’s emphasis on competitive selection, market finance and private participation raises equity-related concerns.
India’s urbanisation is not driven so much by mass migration to megacities such as Mumbai or Delhi but to their suburbs —Gurugram, Noida, Navi Mumbai, and several other smaller settlements. Land use is transitioning rapidly as villages are converted into real estate and industrial hubs, while services related to transport, drinking water, drainage, and safe disposal of solid and liquid waste remain inadequate or fragmented. Spatial expansion without institutional readiness is a defining feature of India’s urbanisation. Urban local bodies (ULBs) control barely 1 per cent of GDP, compared to 5 to 8 per cent in BRICS and OECD countries. Master plans are often symbolic gestures rather than enforceable development frameworks. Slums and low-income settlements become sites of “concentrated disadvantage,” and redevelopment projects often prioritise engineering over dignity and social integration.
These weaknesses place India’s towns and cities at the intersection of three crises: Deteriorating public health, escalating climate vulnerability, and accelerating migration. The Finance Commission’s decision to allocate Rs 3.6 trillion to ULBs over five years signals recognition of cities as serious governance units beyond implementation sites. The significance of this move lies not in the quantum of funds but what urban finance enables — or constrains — across public health, climate adaptation or migration management.
Urban public health crises are often framed narrowly in terms of hospital shortages and workforce gaps. Less visible, but arguably more consequential, are failures in everyday urban systems: Sanitation, solid waste management, drainage, water supply, or air quality. Strengthening urban governance and water-sanitation management is not only an environmental imperative but a frontline defence against the spread of drug-resistant infections. By linking a substantial share of grants to sanitation, waste management, and water services, the Commission recognises a critical reality: Public health outcomes are shaped as much by municipal services as by medical care. Equally important is the untied component of urban grants that allows ULBs to identify and respond to local priorities like flood-proofing low-income settlements, upgrading informal waste systems or improving last-mile water access.
Heat waves, urban flooding, water stress, and air pollution are urban-centred risks. Yet, climate adaptation continues primarily to be a national or state-level policy domain, leaving cities to implement projects with little fiscal autonomy. Predictable and flexible fiscal transfers to ULBs can help correct this imbalance. Migration adds another layer of pressure. Covid exposed the fragility of this urban social contract. When ULBs lack resources, the first casualties are informal neighbourhoods.
Yet, finance alone cannot compensate for weak institutional design. Most ULBs remain administratively constrained, with limited autonomy over staff, planning, and revenue instruments. This underscores the next frontier of reform: Fiscal devolution must be matched by functional and political devolution. The Finance Commission has not just recommended a 455 per cent increase in this sector but also batted for untied grants and flexibility to ULBs. This calls for a paradigmatic shift in achieving synergy across fragmented urban agencies.
Dasgupta is professor and chairperson, Centre of Social Medicine and Community Health, JNU. Walia is scientist G and head, Descriptive Research Division, ICMR