Many of us grew up watching and discussing iconic scenes from our favourite Bollywood movies. The reunion in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the farewell in Kal Ho Na Ho, the romance and friendship that defined Kuch Kuch Hota Hai are cultural touchstones for a generation. They are scenes friends quote, families revisit, and social media celebrates. Yet, as a blind person, I was largely deprived of those shared experiences. I could not independently engage with these films. That exclusion was not merely about entertainment; it was about being cut off from a cultural conversation. All that is set to change now.

From March 15, every new film released in India must carry audio description for persons with visual impairment and same-language captions for persons with hearing impairment. This historic moment is the culmination of a long and hard-won struggle for accessibility in the entertainment ecosystem.