In ‘Gandhi, Nehru and the ways of looking back’ (IE, February 7), Ram Madhav argues that “Gandhi tried until the end to prevent Partition”. Jawaharlal Nehru, in contrast, aimed “to grab political power by whatever means.” Madhav repeats the popular charge that in the Congress organisation, Sardar Vallabhai Patel had overwhelming support compared to Nehru, without acknowledging that the latter lacked the inclination and experience for organisational work, which he left to Patel and Rajendra Prasad. It was a classic example of power-sharing and trust in a team. The political scientist Granville Austin called it “the oligarchy of four: Prasad, Patel, Nehru and Maulana Azad”. However, Madhav ignores the fact that in November 1948, Patel admitted that Nehru had a larger following among the people while he had overwhelming support within the organisation.

Madhav also says that Subhas Chandra Bose could grasp Nehru’s “bluff”. Bose was, in fact, more critical of Patel than Nehru. As noted by Nirad Chaudhuri, “in the quarrel between Gandhi and Bose, the only man who did not become involved in its rancour or dishonour was Jawaharlal Nehru”.