In May 2027, India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act will come into force. Most accounts have so far focused on the obligations, penalties and work that companies face to become compliant. While the cost of compliance is undeniable, preparing for DPDP early can also create a business advantage.

Every company that handles digital personal data will need to comply with the Act. Starting early gives them time while competitors may still be waiting. It could help them improve customer experience and be a competitive tool.

Advertisement

Privacy awareness in India is still developing, but concern about the use of personal data is already significant.

In a 2024 survey by Cisco, 37 per cent of Indian respondents said they knew about the country’s privacy law, and of those, 66 per cent viewed the laws favourably. PWC’s 2024 Voice of the Consumer survey found that 83 per cent of Indian respondents considered it important that their devices keep their information private. Sixty-seven per cent said they typically opt out of marketing while browsing or purchasing.

Privacy concerns are also affecting consumer behaviour. In the PWC study, 75 per cent said they would avoid buying from an organisation they did not trust with their data. Globally, Cisco found that among those who care about privacy and say they’re willing to act on it, 51 per cent switched companies because of concerns about data practices.

Advertisement

The strongest evidence that privacy intrusions affect choices comes from situations where consumers can easily see the difference between one company’s data practices and another’s. Carnegie Mellon researchers tested this by building a shopping service that listed online retailers along with privacy information about them. In the study, participants made real purchases with real money. When privacy practices were displayed clearly, shoppers tended to buy from retailers offering stronger protection. Some even paid a premium to do so.

When Apple introduced standardised privacy labels showing the types of data collected by apps, researchers found a 14 per cent relative decline in weekly iOS downloads and a 15 per cent fall in revenue compared to their Android counterparts. Apps that collected more personal information generated stronger effects — what consumers really object to is unwanted data collection.

Every shopper at a retail chain in India is familiar with the checkout clerk blurting out, “mobile number?” Without any explanation of why the number is necessary for the purchase, it seems like a privacy violation. This is where Indian companies can start turning the DPDP to their advantage. They can implement DPDP-compliant processes to win over customers. The same checkout clerk can be trained to ask, “Would you be willing to share your mobile number to get loyalty points, which can be used to offer a discount? We will send your balance to your phone by SMS.”

Customer acquisition is not the only competitive advantage of customer-friendly data policies. Retention may matter just as much. Cisco’s study showed that some consumers switched providers because of data practices, suggesting that privacy can affect an existing customer relationship.

The effects of adopting data protection practices early are likely to become more visible as individuals start exercising privacy rights under the Act. Today, a customer who asks for a stop to marketing messages and continues receiving them may develop an aversion to doing business with the offending company. After May 2027, all companies will have to ensure those customer choices are respected. The question will be which companies annoyed customers before the deadline to the point of driving them away.

The work behind compliance can improve ordinary customer interactions. But companies have to put in the work. Consent records need to correspond with what the customer selected. Rights requests need somewhere to go. Retention rules require systems to identify information whose purpose has expired.

Even if the government extends the enforcement date beyond May 2027, companies that are already ready for DPDP enforcement would have more time to differentiate themselves on data protection while their competitors continue to wait. The companies that start early have an opportunity to turn that required work into a commercial advantage before compliance becomes the norm. They can use that period to build trust, improve customer experience and attract new privacy-conscious customers.

The writer advises organisations on technology strategy, information security and data protection