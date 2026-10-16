Today, we celebrate “her” — the girl who speaks her mind; who refuses to let circumstances write her ending for her. In this month of International Day of the Girl Child, we think of the girls and women we have met across Maharashtra, and more recently in Madhya Pradesh. The young women from Beed who had each once been married as children. Today, one is a nurse. Another is completing her education because her family, and UNFPA, stopped her marriage in time. A third runs her own salon. We still remember how they stood in front of us — steady and unbroken — by everything that had tried to end their story early. The girl in Bhopal, at a government residential school life-skills class, had never met any of them. But we saw the same fire in her. Someone reached each of them in time: A health worker, a school, a programme, a person who chose to step in when it mattered most.

We see the same story at a much bigger scale in the National Family Health Surveys. The numbers show that life is changing for Indian girls, and they also show where the change stops. The share of women aged 20 to 24 who were married before 18 fell from 26.8 per cent in NFHS 4 (2015-16) to 23.3 per cent in NFHS 5 (2019-21) and to 20.1 per cent in NFHS-6. School attendance among girls aged six and above rose from 68.8 per cent to 71.8 per cent to 73.7 per cent; women with a bank account rose from 53 per cent to 78.6 per cent to 89 per cent. Women who take part in decisions about their own healthcare, big purchases and family visits rose from 84 per cent to 88.7 per cent to 89 per cent.