For deeper, richer India-Mexico ties

Today, I begin an official visit to one of the most important countries in world geopolitics: The Republic of India.

My goal is to continue to strengthen our bilateral relationship through a strategic partnership based on greater political dialogue, cooperation, and economic exchange. It is in our greatest interest to foster collaborative initiatives in pharmaceutical manufacturing and in aerospace, sectors where India is a global leader.

In 2021, Mexico and India commemorated 71 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and nowadays we recognise each other as interlocutors of our respective regions.

I will have the pleasure of meeting with my counterpart and great friend, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, with whom I share the enthusiasm for a much closer relationship between our countries. This visit will strengthen the presence of Mexico in South Asia.

Mexico and India are members of the G-20, which brings together 20 of the largest economies in the world and whose presidency in 2023 will be assumed by India. Likewise, both countries are non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council this year. In both forums, we will contribute decisively to world peace and security, and will put poverty reduction at the centre of the multilateral debate.

The health sector is another cornerstone of our exchanges. One of the hardest lessons that the Covid-19 pandemic gave us was the need to expand production capacities and diversify the supply of medicines. Therefore, Mexico will strengthen its cooperation with India as one of the leading global producers of medicines. We will also seek joint pharmaceutical manufacturing.

My meetings with the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, the Indian Council of Medical Research, as well as with Indian pharmaceutical companies, will be the first step in that direction.

Another key focus area of cooperation will be aerospace. Although it was started less than a decade ago, this has enormous potential for the Mexican Space Agency and for regional initiatives such as the recently established Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency (ALCE) of which Mexico is the founder. To this end, I will speak with the Minister of State for Science and Technology, and the President of the Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO, and will be accompanied by Mexican academics who will talk with their counterparts to explore new horizons for knowledge exchange.

In the economic sphere, Mexico’s links with India, the sixth-largest economy in the world and our tenth-largest trading partner, undoubtedly offers a wide range of prospects for our productive sectors, especially in the agro-food sector as well as investment opportunities in new border technologies, and information and communication, where India occupies a preeminent place.

For this purpose, I will meet with the Minister of Commerce and Industry, and in Mumbai, I will lead a business forum accompanied by representatives of Mexican companies.

With this visit, we hope to lay the foundations for deepening the relationship between Mexico and India. Our links with India have evolved positively in recent years, demonstrating the complementarities between our ancient countries, rich in history and diversity. In this spirit, we will take a firm step towards a tangible alliance to showcase this evolution, which could result in mutual benefits.

