The centenary of India’s Independence will be celebrated in 2047. As we approach this milestone, it is important to bring together individuals who can translate our global aspirations and ideas into action.

The strength of our economy, advancements in science and technology, our extraordinary demographic dividend, and the significant diplomatic heft that we have acquired over the years ought to be galvanised by institutions that will help the global community understand the need for addressing the challenges that lie before us.

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There is a case for a university-led World Ideas Forum (WIF) that can provide a strong institutional foundation for fulfilling this aspiration. Illustrative of this suggestion is the history of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos. In 1971, Professor Klaus Schwab brought together 450 participants from 31 countries to Davos for the European Management System.

Academic conferences of this kind are not unique, but what began as a gathering of academics and industry experts focused on management evolved into an extraordinary institution with strong global networks and unprecedented convening power. The WEF’s evolution is a stellar example of how an academic and intellectually engaging initiative can become a convention of global importance through institutional imagination, intellectual continuity, sustainable participation, and multi-stakeholder organisational capacity. We, in India, ought to draw upon this experience as we look at 2047 and beyond. Our effort should be to create a global platform with a broad intellectual agenda. I believe five features ought to define a World Ideas Forum hosted in — and led by — India.

Ideas that transcend disciplinary boundaries

The most debilitating challenges of our time transcend disciplinary boundaries. The global challenge of artificial intelligence raises pressing questions about employment, creativity, human agency, rights and responsibilities, ethics, and compliance. The climate change challenge has a symbiotic relationship with science, economics, public policy, international cooperation, and the rule of law and justice. Public health challenges increasingly depend upon not just medical knowledge but public trust, public finance, strong and independent institutions, and capacity building and resource mobilisation.

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Despite this understanding, most conversations end up being fragmented. Scientists, policymakers, lawyers, judges, diplomats, business leaders, philosophers, political scientists, historians, anthropologists, sociologists, engineers, doctors, and other scholars mostly ruminate on these challenges within their independent disciplinary and professional communities.

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One of the objectives of the WIF should be to draw together these seemingly diverse communities of ideas. We ought to work towards creating meaningful connections between economics and ethics, technology and philosophy, law and literature, medicine and public policy, science and geopolitics, art and aesthetics, justice, and more. The unique contribution of the Forum should be to facilitate encounters through which informed expertise and specialised thought leadership shape a holistic understanding of global problems. India’s civilisational heritage, rich tradition of intellectual plurality, and multidisciplinary universities can provide leadership and a strong foundation for such an extraordinary undertaking.

University leadership and institutional independence

Indian universities ought to lead the Forum, for their avowed public service purpose includes challenging assumptions, evaluating evidence, and promoting knowledge. The leadership of academic communities has the potential to link immediate challenges with historical evaluation and sustained research and development. Institutional autonomy and scholarly independence should support and sustain such university leadership.

Governments should participate in the Forum alongside businesses, civil society, social institutions, cultural organisations, national and international experts, and international organisations. The Forum’s institutional reputation and international credibility will be significantly shaped by its ability to formulate intellectual priorities while being open to diverse perspectives.

The governance mechanism ought to be based on what universities are best at doing: Promoting pluralistic ideas, a transparent decision-making process, international advisory committees, and diversified resources, all of which protect academic freedom and institutional autonomy. There is a need for the Forum to commit itself to political neutrality. This ought to be reflected in the selection of speakers and participants, the formulation of discussion themes, and the ability to ask difficult and important questions. The convening power of such a Forum increases exponentially when speakers and participants trust the institution bringing them together. India ought to demonstrate that an academically neutral platform strengthens and solidifies the country’s global standing and its overarching commitment to well-established international norms and its own constitutional values.

India as an intellectual leader and contributor

The WIF, hosted in India, ought equally to draw from Indian experiences, just as it sparks and sustains a global conversation with international thought leaders. Our constitutional democracy provides a strong foundation for representation, pluralism, institutional development, the rule of law, and social justice. India’s developmental journey was inextricably connected to our democratic process, and we never hesitated to raise questions about prosperity, inequality, education, access, technology, and the opportunities, all of which provide for building an egalitarian society.

Our efforts to make a global impact and address the challenges of 1.4 billion people — in such fields as public health, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology, innovation, social and political reform, among others — ought to receive global attention. Wherever these ideas originate, the Forum can offer richness and rigor to India’s engagement with the world. Right from the outset, we can contribute effectively to the world through intellectual integrity and openness. Such openness must be reflected in convening the Forum, where our achievements and challenges should be discussed with the same integrity that we bring to understanding other societies.

Youth as participants in shaping the future

The WIF will help us build an India and world for the future — for 2047 and beyond. Inevitably, it ought to give the youth of India and the world a strong voice in shaping that future. The youth of India, including students and emerging leaders, have aspirations, questions, concerns, and experiences that might occasionally be overlooked by established institutions. Their perspectives on the future of work, education, healthcare, climate, inequalities, and technology must receive due attention from those involved in making significantly important decisions.

University campuses are most suited for these encounters. To be impactful, the Forum should create avenues for students to ask questions of speakers, contribute proposals, undertake research, and lead the development of initiatives with both national and international collaborators. This access to the Forum ought also to reach the youth from other regions and institutional backgrounds, and an effort ought to be made to overcome bottlenecks that prevent access.

A permanent institution that produces knowledge

The World Ideas Forum ought to become an annual gathering with a permanent intellectual presence at a university. It should promote research partnerships, thematic panels, incisive dialogues, international cooperation, and publications all through the year.

The conversations at the Forum ought to create outputs and publications that schools, researchers, policymakers, Parliament, legislators, educators, and citizens may use to shape future policy and the institutions of tomorrow. This invariably requires a permanent and professionally developed Forum, a secretariat, sustainable academic partnerships, and significant resources committed to its continuity and evolution.

Public and online access to the lectures, workshops, research, and debates in the Forum would help democratise access to knowledge, ensuring that the discussions reach even those who are not able to attend the Forum in person.

Ultimately, the real test of the Forum’s success will be the extent and quality of its global impact; that alone will confer legitimacy upon it.

The way forward

At O P Jindal Global University, we have envisaged the inaugural World Ideas Forum, from January 23-25, 2027. Our task at this stage is to create a credible governance architecture, international collaborative engagement through partnerships, and an agenda that transcends the inaugural edition of the Forum.

The next decade will help these foundations to become stronger and support an institution that will be recognised for intellectual autonomy, plurality of views and perspectives, diversity of ideas, and impactful contributions. Our goal should be to ensure that a truly Viksit Bharat in 2047 — and beyond — has platforms and forums whose credibility brings the world of ideas and people together to think, discuss, deliberate, engage, and collaborate.

The World Ideas Forum will help us fulfill this aspiration by connecting India’s rich intellectual and civilisational heritage, and constitutional bequest, with our aspiration to play a leading role in humanity’s shared pursuit of a better future.

The writer is the founding vice chancellor of O P Jindal Global University