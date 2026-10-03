As the US-Israel war against Iran enters its eighth month, there is little indication that a “durable” agreement is likely to be reached soon to end the war and revive US-Iran negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme. The war has reignited the Saudi-Houthi conflict, incurring additional risks to the East-West pipeline as well as to the maritime traffic through the Red Sea and across the strait of Bab-el-Mandeb. Israel continues to be militarily engaged in four theatres — Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon and Syria, while perceived threats from Iran and its allies based in Iraq and Yemen have not diminished. On September 30, an attempt by an Arab co-pilot to allegedly crash a Flydubai flight FZ1073, while en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv, has raised the risk to aviation security in the region manyfold. A few days earlier, the UK police arrested five British nationals on suspicion of planning attacks on the RAF Fairford base, which is being used by US bombers deployed for war on Iran. Both incidents are still under investigation. However, Iran hawks within the region and in the West tend to believe that incidents must be linked to Iran.

Against this background, the US has chosen to withdraw all its troops from Iraq on September 30. The drawdown was in line with a bilateral agreement with the Iraqi government, though the condition of bringing all Iran-aligned armed groups under its control has not been met. This has raised serious concerns in the region about further deepening of Iranian influence in Iraq. Interestingly, the US has recently exempted select civilian Iranian fliers, allowing them to land in Iraq. It is pertinent to recall that the US handed over its last base in Syria to the interim government in April, even though Syria continues to be highly unstable. While the Trump administration does not seem inclined to militarily disengage with Iran, what do withdrawals from Iraq and Syria suggest about US policy for the region, including retaining its capacity to ward off global threats rooted in the geopolitics of the region?