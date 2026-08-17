The growing temptation to treat Afghanistan as a settled case, and engage the Taliban simply because they control the state and because humanitarian aid is vital for its recovery, risks turning pragmatic engagement into de-facto normalisation (Photo/AP)

Five years on, the Taliban govern Afghanistan with a confidence that would have been difficult to imagine in 2021, consolidating power and establishing a functioning — yet highly repressive — state. While the Taliban claim they have brought peace and security, absence of battlefield violence alone cannot guarantee long-term peace. Peace also requires the conditions for justice, inclusion, dignity, harmony and cohesion. A country in which half the population is systematically excluded from public life cannot meaningfully be described as at peace.

Afghan women remain the most visible casualties of the Taliban’s rule: As of 2026, an estimated 2.4 million Afghan girls remain excluded from secondary education. The Taliban’s restrictions have narrowed women’s access to employment, healthcare, public spaces, movement and political participation. More than 100 restrictive decrees and measures have been issued since 2021, increasingly institutionalising a system of gender-based exclusion. Excluding women from the economy deprives Afghanistan of the human resources it will need to rebuild, and restrictions on female humanitarian workers make it harder for aid to reach women and children, the most vulnerable groups in any fragile state, further exacerbating the plight of Afghan women.