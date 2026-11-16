The memes on Jensen Huang may be fun to watch, but five aspects of this scandal make it a future Hollywood potboiler. One, no evidence beyond anonymous accounts of a classified memo and Huang’s own admission. Two, no formal investigation yet of Jensen Huang or Alice Huang by any agency. Three, President Donald Trump’s open support for the former Nvidia CEO, the US government’s knowledge of H20/H200 GPU supplies to China and Megaspeed’s recorded regulatory evasion. Four, the Nvidia board’s volte face in four days — first fully supporting Huang and then ousting him after allegations of a second affair. Five, Singapore allowing Alice Huang to leave in February and then banning her return, despite an ongoing investigation.

In the normal course, events would have unfolded in four stages — exposure, launch of a formal investigation, preventing the spy from leaving the country, and resignation or sacking of the subject. In this matter, even the first stage is shaky, with intelligence officials being quoted as saying they had not yet determined that Alice Huang was a spy. Adding to the confusion, the Attorney General stated that the Department of Justice and FBI were “looking at it” but had “not reached any conclusion”.

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A significant aspect is the “leak”. Intelligence agencies do not “leak” — unless sanctioned. A leak of this magnitude, which wiped out nearly $500 bn off the company’s market capitalisation, cannot be without sanction. Otherwise, given Trump’s speed in reacting to stimuli, the CIA director or any other official would have been on the street by now. Tellingly, no leak investigation has been announced. In the history of Washington, a leak nobody chases is usually a leak somebody in charge wanted. One can conclude that the White House was aware of the allegation, the supply of GPUs to China and the Commerce Department’s inaction against Megaspeed.

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What then is the game here? China’s suspension of its sweeping October 2025 rare-earth controls is due to expire on January 10, 2027. These include a rule requiring a Chinese licence for any product made anywhere in the world that contains even 0.1 per cent Chinese rare earths by value. The fourth G2 Trump-Xi summit in Shenzhen is widely expected to make this the most important issue, as the third summit had in September. Is Trump building a counterpoint to show Xi Jinping that all supplies and all backdoors to high-end GPUs would cease? Was building this negotiating lever so difficult that it included the takedown of Huang?

Intriguingly, Beijing has been publicly blocking Nvidia purchases to force self-reliance, with about 600,000 H200s reportedly stuck in Hong Kong awaiting import approval. Yet Nvidia still holds nearly one-third of China’s AI-chip market. If China cannot yet do without Nvidia chips, that’s leverage for the US. Then why sanction the leak that led to Huang’s exit?

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The Nvidia board fully supported Huang and, four days later, asked him to quit. This was when he was driving an ambitious vendor-financing plan with Nvidia guarantees worth hundreds of billions, as buyers began looking at cheaper, less-complex chips, potentially impacting the company’s future revenues. And this was when committed wafer and memory supplies were streaming into its factories.

Intensifying this mystery is the fact that Alice Huang left Singapore a few months earlier and has now been denied entry. A rule-bound nation like Singapore would have been happy to have the main subject of its formal investigation against Megaspeed on its shores. Singapore also normally does not act counter to American interests. Then there is a Bloomberg report of her turning up in China. If she has, that confirms the safe-harbour theory of an MSS spy or a UFWD agent. Is Xi hosting her as a counter-negotiating lever just in case the US Congress and the FBI/DoJ require her for a formal investigation?

If Alice Huang was indeed a Chinese spy/agent, then the exposure of this affair and Jensen Huang’s exit are a setback for Beijing. But this episode has also undermined the standing of a company, one of America’s largest, which is at the forefront of the deep tech revolution, something Beijing would be most happy about. So, is this an American own goal?

What does appear certain is that China hawks in Congress can now push tighter tech-export controls, with the next fight being over controlling the machines needed to make advanced chips. The scandal also gives the American deep state a pretext to demand telemetry (automated tracking and remote kill switches) in exported chips, edging towards state-controlled compute. The Republicans can also claim they acted against a tech CEO with outsized influence over national security; the danger is that this also feeds the ugly narrative that Americans of foreign origin should not hold sensitive positions.

One can conclude that the “affair” was known to the US government, and that Alice’s links to the Chinese establishment look plausible though unproven. But Jensen Huang’s fate still doesn’t make much sense, given that the company’s future was clearly linked to him. Or is there another twist in this thriller — that this was just a massive plan to divert attention from the Republican shellacking in the midterms?

The writer is former special director, IB