Messi 2.0: In this World Cup, Messi proves Maradona wrong

It’s never been a matter of ego with Lionel Messi. Yet, this World Cup, he has bared his fangs for the first time to the footballing world. He has argued with referees, picked fights with opposing coaches, stared down opponents with piercing glares, mouthed off to them and repeatedly stirred fans to get behind him. This is Messi 2.0, where he has internalised Diego Maradona and unleashed his fiery best.

For years, Argentina has lamented that Messi is too nice a guy — he doesn’t take ownership in an ugly fight. Perhaps stirred that this is his last dance on the world stage — and egged on by the presence of several young fan-boys around him in the team who need a leader — Messi has moved around the field like a boss who is aware of and comfortable with his stature. After Maradona’s death, he is now the best living Argentine footballer. The world has trembled so far.

Also Read | 16 seconds of magic from Messi leaves the world of football with an immortal memory

And yet, Messi has not been consumed by ego as his spectacular goal-assists reveal. It would have been understandable had he tried to be the showman and try solo goals. But that wouldn’t be Messi — even in his new version. The snarling face is for the opponents and also for his inexperienced teammates to know they have a saviour, who is willing to get his hands dirty. His goal assists still show the playmaker, the artist in him.

Consider this moment from the semi-final against Croatia. Messi is in the part of the field where opponents would be happy to have him: On the far right, with one of the best defenders in the World Cup, Josko Gvardiol, to his left, cutting off Messi’s favourite left foot. He can’t now dribble with his preferred side, and there is no space to his right with the sideline looming. It was a sight out of a fantasy movie: A 20-year-old powerful warrior in a mask (Gvardiol wears one after a face injury) towering to the left of a 35-year-old ageing hero. What does Messi do? He plunges headlong towards the goal. At this moment, Gvardiol must be fairly confident and doesn’t even try to shoulder-barge him. After all, Messi was in his most uncomfortable space.

The veteran doesn’t hare down. At this age, he knows that’s not his strength. He throws off Gvardiol by stopping, stuttering, throwing him off-kilter. Gvardiol knows it of course, but can’t be sure if the stutter is for Messi to do his spin-around and pivot or if he is trying to cut into the left by creating space. So Gvardiol stays beside him. Messi taps the ball straight, once with his left, the other time with his right, until they are now in the box. Then he does the spin-around, and Gvardiol’s axis turns too. But it’s a double turn by Messi and he is back waddling away towards the goal. The defender scrambles after him, resisting the urge to foul and concede a penalty, but perhaps hopeful in the knowledge that he is still beside Messi to his left. There is no space to cut in. But Messi isn’t after solo-magic shows. He hurtles on and then uses his non-preferred right foot to caress a cross for the simplest of goals for his partner Julian Alvarez, a boy who when 12 years old said Messi was his hero and who can’t believe he is living his dream of playing with the GOAT.

Messi turns towards his fans, holding his arms aloft but doesn’t soak it in. Sensing his greatest fan is right behind him, he turns quickly to embrace his teammate.

Express View | Lionel Messi and FIFA World Cup 2022: A fairytale ending

Or rewind to that magic assist against the Netherlands a few days ago. Now, he is in his favourite space, shimmying to his left across the goal outside the box, threatening to cut in, but it’s just a feint. He carries on, sucking the defenders towards him; even the experienced Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk, who is inside the box, is still moving to his right expecting Messi to carry on a touch further for the heroic curler into the net.

Advertisement

But unexpectedly, Messi sprinkles his magic. The left foot hooks the ball to send it plummeting at a scarcely- believable acute angle to Alvarez, who has glided unnoticed by the Dutch into the box to find the target. Messi, on his celebratory run towards the corner flag, senses his young teammate’s shyness. He repeatedly gestures to Alvarez to come to him. Even then, Alvarez seems a tad shy as if debating if he can touch his hero or let him have his moment under the sun. And so, Messi jumps into his arms to cradle him.

Once, frustrated by what he saw as Messi’s weakness, Maradona had blurted out: “He’s a great player but he’s not a leader. It’s useless trying to make a leader out of a man who goes to the toilet 20 times before a game… We shouldn’t deify Messi any longer. He’s Messi when he plays for Barcelona. Messi is Messi when he wears that shirt, and he’s another Messi with Argentina.”

by far the best video i’ve ever taken #messi pic.twitter.com/vJglh088Dr — Connor Kalopsis (@ConnorKalopsis) December 13, 2022

That has changed this World Cup.

“What are you looking at, fool? Go away,” Messi snapped at Dutch striker Wout Weghorst after their game — a quote that’s already part of football pop culture after being adorned on coffee mugs and T-shirts in Argentina with the original words in Spanish, “Qué mirás, bobo? Qué mirás, bobo?…Andá para allá”.

Advertisement

People in Argentina are gleefully lapping up Messi 2.0. It’s as if they sense that Messi is extending himself, going beyond his character, for them.

Perhaps, the headline in a Brazilian newspaper on the morning of Argentina’s win over Croatia captured it best: Football is ready to hand over the World Cup to Messi. Not the other way around. The sport itself is ready to honour its greatest artist. Just as it did for Sachin Tendulkar in the 2011 world cup. Destiny is calling; Messi seems not only ready but is saying, “Que Miras, Que Miras, give the cup to me”.

sriram.veera@expressindia.com