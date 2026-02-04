The recent data showing a 75 per cent decline in Indian student enrolments in the US should not be read as a temporary disruption or a statistical blip. It is a structural signal. One that reflects deeper shifts in geopolitics, attitudes towards migration, cost structures, and India’s own higher education capacity and aspirations. Treating this as a short-term fluctuation would be a serious mistake.

For decades, the US was the default destination for India’s best students. Rising visa uncertainties, restrictive immigration rhetoric, high tuition costs, and growing social unease for immigrants have now altered the risk-reward equation. Indian students are responding rationally to this.

This shift is not entirely negative for India, which has a chance to retain a large part of its high-calibre talent. If leveraged well, this can accelerate our transition from a service-led economy to a deep-tech and innovation-driven one. But that will require deliberate capacity building, policy coherence, and institutional reform.

The first and most binding constraint is capacity. Our top institutions remain severely supply constrained. The number of globally competitive seats available in India is a small fraction of the demand. As more students stay back, the pressure on these institutions will intensify. Without rapid expansion of physical infrastructure, laboratories, faculty strength, and doctoral programmes, we risk replacing one bottleneck with another.

Equally important is quality and global relevance. Students went abroad for exposure to frontier research, interdisciplinary ecosystems, and industry-linked learning. To become credible alternatives, Indian institutions must offer comparable academic depth and international integration. This means more joint degree programmes, collaborative doctoral supervision, global credit portability, faculty mobility, and moving away from insular curriculum design towards globally benchmarked outcomes.

There is a strong economic dimension to this transition. Indian families spend billions of dollars annually on overseas education. A meaningful share of this can be redirected into strengthening domestic institutions. But this requires a rethink of funding models. We need blended models combining government support, study-now-pay-later fee structures, philanthropic capital, alumni contributions, and industry partnerships. Endowments must become a pillar of institutional resilience. This will require major policy shifts, particularly in the tax treatment of philanthropy.

Industry has a critical role in this new equilibrium. As global capability centres expand rapidly in India, there is a unique opportunity to align higher education more closely with advanced industrial needs. Industry-linked doctoral programmes, translational research funding, and shared research infrastructure can play a catalytic role. India needs PhDs who can move fluidly between academia, industry, startups, and policy. Retaining undergraduate talent is only half the story. Building a strong, employable, and globally connected doctoral workforce is where long-term competitiveness will be decided.

There is also a soft power dimension. Students educated in India but trained to global standards become ambassadors of Indian institutions. This strengthens academic reputation, attracts international students, and gradually reverses the asymmetry that has defined global higher education flows. Governance autonomy, academic freedom, and merit-based decision making are non-negotiable if this ambition is to be realised.

The decline in Indian student enrolment in the US is not a crisis to be managed but a transition to be shaped. If we see this as a moment for structural realignment, expanding capacity, enhancing quality, strengthening research, and building credible global pathways at home, it could be the start of a new phase in India’s higher education journey.

The writer is vice chancellor for BITS Pilani campuses and former director of IIT Delhi. Views are personal