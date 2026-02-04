The last nine men’s tennis Grand Slam tournaments have now been won by just two players – Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. The previous 74 Grand Slam tournaments, dating back to the French Open of 2005, saw 62 titles being divvied up by the three greatest male exponents of the sport – Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. If you consider the Big Three together with Alcaraz and Sinner, then the last 17 Grand Slams in a row have been won by a member of this club.

Perhaps the most incisive one-word observation about the nature of tennis in the 21st century came from Stan Wawrinka, who defied the odds to win multiple Grand Slams in this most challenging of eras. Back in 2015, Wawrinka referred to the three legends as “mutants” – correctly recognising that their physical and mental capabilities lie far, far above the “normal” spectrum.

Men’s tennis has transitioned straight from one set of genetic mutants to the next, leaving more than two generations of rivals – normal human beings with doubts, nerves and physical limitations – in the dust. Undoubtedly, the sport needs rivalries at the top. Strong rivalries attract passionate fans, helping fill stadiums, enhancing the value of broadcast rights, and inspiring young children to pick up a racquet.

But at what cost? The sport’s winner-takes-all dynamic – dominated by just two or three men – creates a chasm in earnings and resources that is nearly impossible to bridge.

With only the top 100 male and female players earning a living solely from tournament winnings, tennis mirrors the brutal realities of modern, late-stage capitalism — a landscape defined by extreme income inequality and oligopolistic power.

The elite players fly on private jets with large entourages to manage every last detail of their nutrition, health, physique, technique, equipment, scheduling and mental conditioning, while the rest have to stretch every last dollar just for the chance to compete – minus the advantages enjoyed by those at the top.

Alcaraz’s triumph in Australia makes him the youngest ever to achieve the career Grand Slam. No praise is too high for his luminous all-court game, electric shot-making, relentless self-belief and positivity. However, the absence of rivals who can compete with Alcaraz and Sinner should be cause for concern, coming in the wake of such a lop-sided two decades of men’s tennis.

Still, this Australian Open was not without some green shoots. The continued ascent of American left-handers Ben Shelton and Learner Tien is a sign that God loves tennis fans and wants them to be happy. Tennis without left-handers who can compete at the highest levels and exploit the gorgeous geometry of the court is like food without adequate seasoning – palatable but dull.

Both Shelton and Tien have benefited from the input of players who know what it takes to compete at the highest level. Ben from his father Brian Shelton, who achieved a career high ranking of 55 in the early 1990s, and Tien from Michael Chang, who won the 1989 French Open in spectacular fashion and rose to number two in the world.

Alcaraz has arguably benefited more than anyone from similar access to a former champion. The Spaniard’s evolution from a sporting family has a couple of striking similarities with his Spanish predecessor, Nadal.

The young Nadal, whose uncle Toni had competed in the Spanish national championships before pursuing coaching, was able to access a world number one and active player in Carlos Moya, who lived on the same island of Mallorca. Alcaraz was similarly blessed – his father played national-level tennis in Spain before quitting to become a coach and administrator at a club in El Palmar (one that Carlos’ grandfather and grand-uncle helped build).

In his early teens, Alcaraz was introduced to former world number one Juan Carlos Ferrero, whose academy is located in nearby Alicante. Ferrero was instrumental in building the young Carlitos into the physical and mental giant that he is today – a lasting impact that should not be forgotten, even though the two parted ways just before the 2026 Australian Open.

Spanish tennis has benefited immeasurably from the power of compounding. The success of Manolo Santana in the 1960s, and Arantxa Sanchez from the late 1980s onwards spurred investments in tennis infrastructure and inspired the likes of Conchita Martinez, Sergi Bruguera, and most consequentially of all, Moya and Ferrero, who have helped construct two all-time greats, ensuring an indelible Spanish imprint on tennis history.

