February 27, 1979, Forty Years Ago: New face for Janata

New face for Janata

The Janata Party treasurer, C B Gupta, bowed out of the leadership contest on “technical grounds”, naming the erstwhile Congress For Democracy (CFD) leader, Raj Mangal Pandey, as the pro changers’ candidate for the chief ministership of Uttar Pradesh. Pandey now faces the ministerialists’ nominee, Banarasi Das. The meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Janata Legislature Party is slated to be held tomorrow to elect a new leader to succeed Ram Naresh Yadav as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Yadav had resigned after having lost the vote of confidence in the party by nine votes on February 15.

Tarapur snag

A Fresh attempt will be made during the talks the US Deputy Secretary of State, Warren Christopher, will have in Delhi to break the deadlock between India and the United States over the question of supply of nuclear fuel for the Tarapur atomic plant. Two shipments — of 16.8 tonnes and 19.8 tonnes — of nuclear fuel are long overdue from the US. The application for 16.8 tonnes of fuel has been blocked in the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which has been putting off a decision for one reason or the other. The application for 19.8 tonnes of nuclear fuel is pending with the US State Department and is yet to be sent to the NRC.

Vietnam’s strength

The Chinese deputy vice-prime minister, Deng Xiaoping said the war with Vietnam would end in about 10 days, Kyodo reported. He said the Vietnamese had expected help from “those who pulled the string behind them”. In an apparent reference to the Soviet Union, he was reported to have added, “If we are afraid of that, other people would think we are soft. When we made up our mind (to fight), we kind of thought let’s see ourselves if the Chinese had a nervous breakdown”. Answering a question, Deng said the war with Vietnam would end sooner than it had with India in 1962 because, according to him. “Vietnam is stronger than India”.