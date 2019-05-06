On the Loose: Bag Ladies

Pinkvilla, a Bollywood and fashion tracking website, recently posted an image of actor Alia Bhatt wearing a white V-neck T-shirt and pants with two cross body red leather bags dangling on either side of her hips. There was a little Chanel clasp holding them together at the chest. It’s not just Bhatt who is carrying a lot of baggage these days; double bagging is a trend, come around no doubt after some crafty product designer noted that women often like to lug a variety of their possessions with them.

There are few sights more sublimely ridiculous than a mishmash of accessories hanging off someone even if it is current sweetheart, like Bhatt. For anyone unaware — and that is most of humanity — that this Chanel creation is the “It” bag of the year, they’ll be wondering why Bhatt is piling on multiple bags at once. It’s not chic or sexy, and it looks downright clumsy. Two bags together add bulk to a figure, which no woman spending that kind of money on Chanel ideally wants. However, the demands of modern life require women to carry staples like a wallet and keys of course, but also headphones, books, sunglasses, tissue and hand sanitiser. It’s no surprise the colossal, supersize, non-compartmentalised handbag became de riguer because it can take in so much. But with that came the frustrating problem of never being able to locate anything in it.

I can’t help but note resignedly and on a daily basis, that I have spent half my life rummaging in my bag, looking for stuff. It is one of those enduring mysteries that the scientists who built the Mars rover Curiosity gave it a white and light grey tone just so they could see it in daylight or darkness — but the leather industry world over hasn’t moved from conventional colours like black and tan, torturing handbag owners who are blinded by those deep, dark depths.

Finding your black cellphone and dark glasses often feels like you’ve gone scouting for gold, a sense of relief flooding you after some agonising moments when you’re convinced you’ve lost your precious possessions. For a while, transparent handbags were all the rage, a worthy attempt to placate women who were fed up of digging through their bags like they were Harappan civilisation excavation sites. Of course, it couldn’t last. There’s something inherently cringe-y about one’s possessions being on display for the world to see.

Like in Indian designer Sabyasachi’s ads, where every model is adorned like a Christmas tree, glittering in multiple necklaces and brandishing rings on five fingers, initially, two bags worn by one model seemed like a clever way for designers to showcase more of their creations. Weirdly enough, this found its way into real life. Two bags is far less of a style statement and more a shout out to practicality.

Innovation and trends in fashion emerge based on consumer needs, which is why over the years, the diminutive clutch was replaced by the enormous handbag. Now one gigantic purse isn’t enough, plus it’s breaking your back. Chanel may be onto something with this bizarre design, a tacit acknowledgement that for a woman a handbag is an extension of her existence, and everything she needs cannot possibly fit into one. Besides, god gifted us with two shoulders for a reason, maybe this was it — to spread the load evenly. One perplexing question remains, if this counts as one handbag on a flight, or two.