By Sanjeev Unhale

Despite global efforts to limit the rise in temperature by 1.5°C, an exceptionally severe El Niño, described as a “Godzilla El Niño”, has intensified Maharashtra’s drought crisis. Standing crops in 305 talukas have reportedly dried up completely.

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Severe drinking-water shortages and bleak prospects for Rabi crops have triggered large-scale migration across Marathwada. Khatakwadi village in Beed district was among the first to experience this distress, with nearly 700 villagers locking their homes and migrating for sugarcane-cutting work. Traditionally known as the “factory of sugarcane-cutting labourers,” Beed witnessed migration even before Diwali, without waiting for the Rs 5,000 in interim relief announced by the state government.

Also Read | In Maharashtra, the story of a drought foretold

This exodus is disrupting rural livelihoods, children’s education, and the living standards of vulnerable households. Elderly people left behind struggle to access healthcare and daily care, while women bear a disproportionate burden. Unusually intense heat, disease outbreaks, and reported respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses have compounded the crisis. Migration has also increased pressure on urban housing, water supplies, infrastructure, and energy systems.

The present drought is being compared with the one in 1972, which led to the introduction of the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS). After three consecutive years of inadequate rainfall, the government provided employment through farm bunding and the construction of percolation tanks. Traditional food assistance, including sukadi, made from semolina and jaggery, was widely distributed. Older residents still recall former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi visiting remote hamlets during that difficult period.

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Today’s crisis is particularly alarming because it follows heavy rainfall in the preceding year. A 2025 assessment attributed to the Central Ground Water Board reportedly estimated groundwater extraction at approximately 247 billion cubic metres, highlighting concerns about unsustainable use. Stronger groundwater management and regulation of water-intensive crops such as sugarcane are urgently needed in drought-prone regions.

Livestock is also under severe threat. Maharashtra has approximately 3.12 crore large and small ruminants and 5.86 crore poultry birds. Fodder scarcity and rising prices have placed enormous pressure on livestock owners. The lack of adequate fodder camps has forced many farmers to sell animals at distress prices in weekly markets; some animals ultimately end up in slaughterhouses.

Amid this crisis, Indra Mani, Vice-Chancellor of Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agricultural University, has proposed promoting spineless cactus as supplementary fodder. Its drought resilience offers potential in water-scarce regions, provided farmers receive planting material, technical guidance, and cultivation support.

A central team of senior officials has reportedly visited drought-affected districts and submitted an interim report to the chief minister. The state government is also preparing a proposal seeking Rs 40,000 crore from the Centre through the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). However, concerns remain about whether such a substantial allocation will be approved. Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s fiscal pressures have intensified amid revenue-intensive welfare schemes, including Ladki Bahin and Mukhymantri Sanman Nidhi.

The crisis is especially distressing in Marathwada, which recorded 1,129 farmer suicides in 2025. Indebtedness, anxiety, depression, and addiction are contributing to farmers’ distress. A NABARD study reportedly highlighted credit sales by agricultural input shops at interest rates of around 5 per cent. Weak cooperative credit institutions and banks’ reluctance to lend to farmers because of concerns about non-performing assets (NPAs) have increased dependence on microfinance companies. Reportedly, eight to 10 such companies operate in a typical village, extending their reach to remote hamlets.

A recent tragic incident in Nanded, in which a marginal farmer reportedly died by suicide at a microfinance office following a loan-recovery dispute, has raised serious concerns about coercive recovery practices and peer pressure associated with joint-liability groups. On September 25, the state revenue minister reportedly warned finance companies against continuing loan-recovery activities. Effective enforcement and accessible debt-relief mechanisms are essential to protect vulnerable borrowers.

Crop insurance has offered little relief. Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the state government had reduced farmers’ contributions to Rs 1 during the 2023 and 2024 election period. The revised policy has substantially increased the burden: Cotton insurance contributions have reportedly risen to Rs 1,625 per hectare, while contributions for soybean and maize stand at Rs 1,250 and Rs 800, respectively. These increases have discouraged enrollment, leaving farmers more exposed to crop losses.

The drought is also eroding the aspirations of rural Gen Z. Many young people struggle with unstable livelihoods and limited employment, while even a mobile recharge paid for by the family can become a symbol of aspiration amid economic hardship. A record number of rural boys remain unmarried. Ironically, arranging marriages has become a major challenge in drought-prone districts, and the drought has deepened these concerns.

Maharashtra’s drought demands a response that addresses both immediate hardship and the conditions that make rural communities vulnerable. Protecting farmers, livestock, and young people’s prospects will require coordinated action by the state and Centre, supported by institutions that remain accountable to the communities they serve.

The writer is an Aurangabad-based journalist