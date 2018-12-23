Out of My Mind: Bankrupt economics

Rahul Gandhi is riding high. He has won three elections. He has now challenged the Prime Minister to cancel all farmers’ debts or else spend sleepless nights. My sincere advice to the Prime Minister is to forgo sleep (even of just the four hours he has) but not agree to this ruinous suggestion.

Political attitudes are like old Bollywood films. They love cliches. Villains have moustaches and mothers are always full of tears. Farmers are forever poor. They are supposed to deserve our sympathy but even more the taxpayers’ money. If you are a low-income earner, as an urban worker or a struggling school teacher, do not ask for debt forgiveness. If you have a mortgage and cannot keep up with your EMI, do not expect your bank or the government to cancel your debt. Not even if you are an MSME producer. Politicians have no sympathy for you. Come back as a kisan and tears well up in their eyes and you get a cheque straightaway.

How has India created this monster of farmers’ distress? Time was in the 1960s when India had food shortage and there were two consecutive years of famine. American food shipments were a lifeline. This was the cost of the neglect of agriculture during the 1950s when the correct Left stance was to allocate money to machine-making industries. Any talk of supporting agriculture was denounced as Right-wing and reactionary. (I know. I was there.)

The consequence of following the Soviet-model industrial policy was Russian-style agrarian disaster. The Green Revolution was initiated. High-yield variety seeds from the Rockefeller Center were harnessed, with input subsidies and guaranteed prices for farmers who could produce marketable surplus. The Left said the Green Revolution was going to fail, that it would turn into the Red Revolution, that it favoured large farmers, that only wheat farmers benefited, that it would exacerbate inequalities, that rural India will go up in flames. As usual, the prophecy failed.

The lessons of the Green Revolution, however, were not learned. Farming was the biggest private sector industry and it had emerged as a profitable business after centuries. What was needed was a similar push for private sector in industry, to move surplus labour from rural areas to urban manufacturing jobs. Every other country had developed along that path. India was ready to do the same by the mid-Seventies.

Alas, no such luck. The suspicion of private business and love for machine-making continued. Indira Gandhi distrusted the private sector and nationalised many units. The textile industry, once world-class, was destroyed by militant trade unions. You see the aftermath of that in Mumbai where shopping malls and luxury apartment buildings stand where once stood textile mills. Job creation remained a problem and two-thirds of India was stuck in rural areas as not enough jobs were created in the first 40 years of planned development.

Today agriculture is the sick man of the Indian economy. It has become a burden on the public fisc. Drug it with loan waivers and the crisis will recur and deepen. It would be better to devise a policy which will move people from dead-end farming to better-paying jobs. Don’t cancel debts. Reform the system so no debts need be cancelled ever again.