UPI’s scale has made the question of who pays for it more important. Its success rests on a simple bargain: Consumers pay at no visible cost, merchants accept payments without card machines or a merchant discount rate (MDR), and banks and payment companies absorb much of the expense, offset only partly by public subsidy. That arrangement is being reconsidered. A report tabled this month by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance cited an industry estimate of about Rs 20,700 crore in annual operating costs, against a Rs 2,000 crore allocation under the zero-MDR regime. The Department of Financial Services said it was examining two options: Restoring MDR for certain high-threshold transactions or merchants, and phasing out government support through a tiered incentive structure.

India must decide how to share the network’s costs according to capacity to pay. It must also decide how aggregated, privacy-safe payment signals can be put to public use under clear standards. Start with what drove adoption. My research with Sharon Buteau finds that more formalised merchant ecosystems are associated with higher UPI use. Once basic connectivity is in place, business ecosystem development matters more. That should guide how any MDR is designed. A fraction of a percentage point may be manageable for a supermarket chain, but consequential for a street vendor. It may barely register in districts where UPI acceptance is entrenched, but could slow merchant onboarding where the network is still forming. A uniform rate would misread both merchant and geographic asymmetries.