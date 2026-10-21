Since October 17, students and alumni of Aligarh Muslim University all over the world have been celebrating the 209th birth anniversary of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, whose “official description” is at times restricted to merely being the founder of AMU. A multi-faceted personality whose work changed the course of history during the second half of the 19th century in India, his genius and methods were too individual to belong to a single school of thought.

Our world stands at the crossroads between balancing the promises and perils of AI. Sir Syed faced a similar rupture. The disruption was Western science, locked inside foreign languages. He established the Scientific Society to translate works of science from English and other European languages into Urdu and Hindi.

Advertisement

Sir Syed’s endurance in the history of India’s social reforms lies in his application of education in conjugating two distinct but complementary goals — social progress and national integration. On January 27, 1883, in Patna, he elaborated on his mission: “It is the categorical verdict of all the nations and great seers of the world that national progress depends on education and training (of the people). If, therefore, we desire the prosperity and development of our nation, we should strive for a national system of education to educate our people in science and technology”.

Read today, it could pass as a part of a charter for the digital age. While a machine can supply answers, only an educated mind can judge them.

Sir Syed envisaged a social compact of Hindus and Muslims in his project of educational renaissance. His concern was to liberate both communities from medieval habits of thought and lead them towards reason, breadth of mind and progress. He said: “My friends, I have repeatedly said and say it again that India is like a bride which has got two beautiful and captivating eyes: Hindus and Muslims.”

Advertisement

When colonial rule was injecting the social fabric with the venom of suspicion, Sir Syed answered it through his deeds. When he founded a school at Ghazipur, he invited Raja Dev Narayan Singh to be its patron. Fellowship between the communities was part of MAO College’s foundation, not a later embellishment. Sir Syed vehemently opposed cow sacrifice and asked Muslims to abandon it voluntarily for the sake of friendly relations with the Hindus.

Some historians fault some of Sir Syed’s remarks on the social order of his times. Others cite his perceived closeness to the colonial government. A verdict built on a handful of 19th-century quotations, stripped of their context, will often jar with the values of the 21st century. His special emphasis on the social-educational empowerment of Muslims was because Hindus were ahead of Muslims in taking up modern scientific education and social reforms. He even criticised the obduracy of Muslims in acquiring modern scientific temperament and linguistic versatility as a “fatal shroud of complacent self-esteem”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be credited with rekindling the relevance of Sir Syed beyond the optics of politics. He quoted Sir Syed while invoking the principles of “nation first’ and “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” at the centenary celebrations of AMU in 2020: “I would like to remind you of one thing said by Sir Syed. He had said, ‘The first and foremost duty of one who is concerned about his country is to work for the welfare of all people, irrespective of the caste, creed or religion of the people’.”

The writer is a former vice chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University and a nominated Member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council