Even in pandemic, pressure to be happy

I have spent the last month in a remote part of Kullu valley in Himachal Pradesh where there has been a 2 pm curfew most of June. Roads and markets are deserted, you can walk for miles without seeing anyone. The locals are huddled indoors; life has reverted to what it was like maybe 30 years ago. Covid’s signature tensions, fear of illness and looming economic bloodshed, somehow, feel less potent here. Perhaps a largely agrarian community accustomed to a slower existence is better equipped psychologically to handle the fallout of a pandemic.

In the cottage next to mine is a large joint family from West Delhi. They are three generations travelling together, with their dog, who didn’t eat for a week because the matriarch passed on (of Covid). The languishing pet has become a focal point for the rest of them who are in various stages of post Covid shock and bereavement. They decided to head to the mountains hoping a change of scene would pull their pet out of the throes of depression. All day I hear them discussing whether Brownie would like to drive up to see snow or what they should cook to cheer him up. Humanity is thriving despite this season of despair, when so many are recovering from an emotional battering they never saw coming.

We will never fully understand the range of heartbreaking calamities that have struck people this peculiar year. In a way, we are all grieving. If it’s not about a death, it’s for missed school and lost opportunities, or for rites of passage like graduations and weddings that were cancelled or postponed. It’s like a taut, invisible film has been lowered in front of every human being, condemning us to our lonesome bubbles for God knows how long more. Yet, in this oppressive and joyless atmosphere, when I open Instagram I am urged to dive into new pursuits, as if all it takes is baking and yoga to switch off and find peace.

We’ve reached a point in this pandemic where lines like ‘stretch more to stress less’ sound like infuriating bunkum. The messaging modern culture throws at us, repeatedly, is that strong individuals manage to stay determinedly positive even when current events should fill any reasonable person with hopeless dread. While there is certainly something to be said about having a sunny disposition, there is a limit to denial—even something offensive about the affirmations (‘just think happy thoughts!’) infiltrating our discourse. It’s a consequence, no doubt, of a thousand ‘How To Live Your Best Life’ books, and those zillion images on Facebook where everyone is always looking thrilled to bits. It must be said even those of us who have had it good (in the hierarchy of suffering caused by Covid) are struggling, nor is there much sympathy for our admittedly lesser issues of boredom, FOMO and frustration.

I, for one, am fed up of telling myself how lucky I am compared to so many others. All loss is loss, all pain is pain. Other people may have had it worse, but grief, however small, deserves acknowledgement. “Here is the world,” cautions Fredrick Buechner, in the very readable Beyond Words, The ABC’s of Faith, “Beautiful and terrible things will happen.” Yet, we are wired to conveniently forget about the terrible and expect only the beautiful. Directing our gaze inwards—self-improvement as a coping strategy—can help only to a point and only those who are blissfully superficial. In reality, we would all benefit more with the sobering reminder that, no matter how hard we work at ourselves, we will suffer, because uninterrupted contentment is not a birthright. A culture that overdoes joy and slots anger, sadness and fear as emotions to run from, is disregarding the complexities of being alive. Instead, the approach that every scenario good or bad invigorates our grey cells, adding layers to our uniqueness — it’s how we make the discovery that it’s a long and meandering route to cheerfully accepting that life owes us nothing.

The writer is director, Hutkay Films