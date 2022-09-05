scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Even if Taiwan’s statehood is not settled, an attack would violate international law

Taiwanese people, for the last 70 years, have lived outside Beijing’s control and many Taiwanese do not identify themselves as Chinese. For China to forcefully re-unify Taiwan as part of its territory will be a grave violation of the right to self-determination

Nancy Pelosi, US-China relations, US-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue, Taiwan’s statehood, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsThe people of Taiwan for the last 70 years have lived outside Beijing’s control and many Taiwanese do not identify as Chinese. In such a situation, for China to forcefully re-unify Taiwan as part of its territory will be a grave violation of the right to self-determination of the Taiwanese people.

As a reaction to the visit of United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, China has been conducting provocative military drills in the Taiwan Strait. Chinese drones have been intruding on Taiwan’s airspace, which forced Taiwan to shoot down a drone recently. While the world assesses the political and economic costs of a revisionist China that will not shy away from using force to achieve its territorial ambitions, an important question is will Beijing’s use of force against Taiwan be consistent with international law?

One of the scathing criticisms of the League of Nations (predecessor of the United Nations) was that it failed to outlaw war. This failure was partly responsible for the Second World War, after which the UN was established. The Charter of the UN outlaws war in clear terms. This is evident from the Preamble and Articles 1 and 2 of the Charter. For example, Article 2.4 states that “All members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.” The only situation where the UN Charter allows for war is those given in Article 51, which recognises the “inherent right of individual or collective self-defence if an armed attack occurs” against a UN member state. Two points must be noted here: First, the provisions relate to a “state”, and second, the right of self-defence is triggered only in the case of an “armed attack”.

In the context of the China-Taiwan dispute, the most important question is: Is Taiwan a state? Arguably, if Taiwan is not a “state”, as China contends, Article 2(4) of the UN Charter does not protect Taiwan’s territorial integrity or political independence. Article 1 of the Montevideo Convention provides that to qualify as a state, an entity must have a) a permanent population; b) a defined territory; c) government; and d) capacity to enter into relations with the other states. Taiwan satisfies all these criteria. It is a prosperous country, with robust democracy, and a well-functioning government. Its political and economic systems are diametrically opposed to that of China. It has existed as an independent entity, outside the control of China for more than 70 years. However, despite all of this, Taiwan has never formally declared its political independence. Thus, its statehood in international law remains disputed. Nonetheless, as many international lawyers assert, Taiwan is a stabilised “de facto” state that has a comparable right to self-defence just like any other UN member.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A good day in court, a faint political stirringPremium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controver...Premium
Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controver...
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

In other words, even if the question of Taiwan’s statehood has not been settled under international law, nothing gives China the right to either use or threaten to use force against it. Pelosi’s visit per se can’t be invoked as a justification for launching an armed attack. The visit was a diplomatic one and non-threatening in the sense that there was no indication of an “armed attack” against China as understood under Article 51. In fact, China’s bellicosity towards Taiwan is a violation of Article 33 of the UN Charter which requires parties to any dispute to use peaceful means for settling their differences.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

A final point is about the Taiwanese people’s right to self-determination — the legal right of people to decide their own destiny — which is a settled principle of customary international law. Although traditionally, the principle of self-determination has been applied in the context of colonial settings, experts like Christopher Hughes argue that Taiwan is a special case because it is already a well-functioning stable, democratic state. The people of Taiwan for the last 70 years have lived outside Beijing’s control and many Taiwanese do not identify themselves as Chinese. In such a situation, for China to forcefully re-unify Taiwan as part of its territory will be a grave violation of the right to self-determination of the Taiwanese people. No matter how one slices it, Chinese belligerence towards Taiwan is a blatant violation of international law. The world collectively needs to stand up to potential Chinese aggression against Taiwan.

Ranjan and Kumar teach at the Jindal Global Law School and IFIM Law School respectively

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 03:30:30 am
Next Story

The road to energy atmanirbharta

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Serena Williams' childhood coach traces journey from nine-year-old to World No.1

Serena Williams' childhood coach traces journey from nine-year-old to World No.1

Premium
Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Why action against only madrasas, why not gurukuls: AIMPLB

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
A good day in court, a faint political stirring
From Opinion Editor

A good day in court, a faint political stirring

Premium
BJP takes dig at Congress rally, calls it 'Rahul's relaunch 4.0'

BJP takes dig at Congress rally, calls it 'Rahul's relaunch 4.0'

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

Mohammad Hasnain: The Pakistan pace tearaway who never had it easy

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day
Express Opinion

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

Premium
Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

40 Years Ago

September 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Israel rejects plan
September 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Israel rejects plan

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement