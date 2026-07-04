In 2003, when a record-breaking heatwave hit Europe, several countries rushed to create national and city-level action plans. These were meant to be emergency responses to “once-in-a-generation” extreme weather events. Two decades later, high summer temperatures are no longer an anomaly in Europe. Over the past five years, all summers but one have seen severe heatwaves. The science is clear: Increasing carbon emissions are causing weather patterns to change, with Europe being the fastest-warming region. Heat stress has had repercussions for health, infrastructure and labour productivity. Estimates predict an excess of 2,000 deaths in Europe this summer. Railways have been disrupted and roads have melted. Germany and the UK have issued advisories to avoid non-essential travel. European heat action plans remain largely geared towards protecting people rather than ensuring that society continues functioning. Will Europe move towards seeing heatwaves as a broader infrastructure, productivity and agricultural issue?

Espoused by far-right politicians like Marine Le Pen, there are calls for Europe to become an “air-conditioned” society. AC penetration remains low, with only one in five households owning one. There has been opposition from environmentalists, saying ACs will lead to higher carbon emissions that cause more global heating. Yet portraying ACs as environmentally irresponsible ignores the reality that Europe has long accepted the carbon costs of winter heating. Space heating contributes to 10 per cent of global carbon emissions versus 3 per cent from space cooling. When there is a need, Europeans, too, consider comfort over emissions.