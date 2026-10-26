Across Europe, people are taking to the streets to protest against the rising cost of living, education and the growing difficulty of building a stable future. As a young Belgian who has recently entered the workforce, I understand their frustration. We are told that hard work, education and ambition will allow us to build the lives we want. In Belgium, buying a house with your partner and settling down has long been considered a step towards adulthood, often around the age of 30. This is becoming harder to realise without financial support from family. Recent figures suggest six in 10 young homebuyers get such assistance, compared with around three in 10 a decade ago. Financial security increasingly depends not only on hard work, but also on the circumstances into which one is born. Education faces similar pressures.

There is no denying that governments must make difficult choices about public spending, debt and interest payments. But these decisions can have consequences for the opportunities available to the next generation. I do not believe our governments are deliberately making life harder for young people. Policymakers must balance competing priorities with limited resources. This does not mean young people should remain silent. Peaceful protest is an essential part of democracy, allowing citizens to express their concerns and ask their representatives to reconsider their priorities. The current frustration is understandable, and governments should listen to it.