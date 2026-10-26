Across Europe, people are taking to the streets to protest against the rising cost of living, education and the growing difficulty of building a stable future. As a young Belgian who has recently entered the workforce, I understand their frustration. We are told that hard work, education and ambition will allow us to build the lives we want. In Belgium, buying a house with your partner and settling down has long been considered a step towards adulthood, often around the age of 30. This is becoming harder to realise without financial support from family. Recent figures suggest six in 10 young homebuyers get such assistance, compared with around three in 10 a decade ago. Financial security increasingly depends not only on hard work, but also on the circumstances into which one is born. Education faces similar pressures.
There is no denying that governments must make difficult choices about public spending, debt and interest payments. But these decisions can have consequences for the opportunities available to the next generation. I do not believe our governments are deliberately making life harder for young people. Policymakers must balance competing priorities with limited resources. This does not mean young people should remain silent. Peaceful protest is an essential part of democracy, allowing citizens to express their concerns and ask their representatives to reconsider their priorities. The current frustration is understandable, and governments should listen to it.
There is, however, a distinction between legitimate protest and violence. Some individuals and organised groups exploit demonstrations to engage in vandalism and confrontation. Their actions can intimidate the public, create difficulties for police and overshadow the concerns of peaceful demonstrators. Those who protest peacefully should not be associated with those who deliberately cause harm. Protecting the right to demonstrate must go hand in hand with protecting public safety.
Despite these concerns, I remain optimistic. Buying a home, achieving financial independence and starting a family may require more time, planning and sacrifice than they did for previous generations. But I do not believe our ambitions have become unattainable. I still believe young Europeans can achieve remarkable things through hard work, determination and the opportunities our societies provide.
I still value the stability, freedoms, public institutions and quality of life Europe offers. The protests should not be interpreted solely as a rejection of Europe or its governments. They can be understood as a demand to preserve the opportunities that make our societies worth living in. I do not expect governments to solve every problem overnight, nor do I believe the state can guarantee everyone the life they desire. I simply hope we can continue working towards a society in which effort and ambition still matter, regardless of one’s family background. Our generation faces challenges, but also inherits strong institutions, democratic freedoms and considerable opportunities. I remain hopeful that, by acknowledging our difficulties without losing faith in our future, we can protect what makes Europe a good place to live.
The writer is an auditor based in Ghent, Belgium