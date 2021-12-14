Eric Zemmour’s dangerous promise of a ‘French France’

With four months for France’s presidential elections, the country is moving into election mode. Into a crowded field of candidates, has jumped an unlikely presidential hopeful with no traditional political party or structure to back him — Eric Zemmour.

Far-right journalist and media pundit, Zemmour is a familiar face in French living rooms thanks to his presence on TV. After weeks of suspense and favourable polls, Zemmour, known for his racist views, declared his candidacy through a YouTube video. He vowed to “save” France. The video juxtaposes scenes of a bygone, idyllic France, with footage of violent street protests and brutal clashes with the police. In it, Zemmour bemoans the disappearance of the France of his childhood and his forefathers, is nostalgic for the grandeur of the France of Jeanne d’Arc and Louis XIV and raises the spectre of being strangers in one’s own land because of the overwhelming presence of Black and Muslim immigrants.

Zemmour’s discourse of restoring France’s former glory has Trumpian overtones, especially concerning Islam and immigrants, both of which he considers as threats to the very idea of France. However, Zemmour’s ability to impress the listener with arguments drawn from history and political theory is a far cry from Trump’s disjointed speech and demagoguery. This is what makes him more dangerous.

This firebrand maverick, himself the son of Tunisian immigrants, holds immigration to be the main, though not exclusive, source of France’s social and economic woes. Zemmour subscribes to the “great replacement theory”, the notion that Western societies are undergoing a radical change in demographics with migrants from the global south supplanting the white population. He suggests that unless the issue is tackled head-on, immigrants would violently take over, “dispossessing” the “true” French. Zemmour is a proponent of integration — one nation, one language, one culture — and rejects multiculturalism. In a televised debate, he declared that the French Republic is not McDonald’s. “We don’t come as we are. We assimilate into a dominant culture.” All immigrants would need to assimilate into the dominant French culture, shedding all vestiges of their rituals, customs and attire in public.

Zemmour has even called for a ban on foreign and traditional Muslim names. If elected, he has vowed to restore a Napoleonic law, which prescribes names from ancient French history and the Christian calendar of saints for French-born children. On the economic front, Zemmour’s programme identifies broad issues without proposing any solutions. However, in a statement that has ramifications for countries like India, he has declared his intention to bring outsourced jobs back to France.

Zemmour’s pitch seems to have resonated with many. That this strident contender with no election experience and no substantive programme, is polling in double digits, merely on the strength of the promise of a “French France”, is testimony to France’s shift to the right.

Over the years, aided by the media, France’s political class has unwittingly prepared the ground for proponents of toxic rhetoric, like Zemmour, to prosper, by favouring a restrictive definition of secularism, by playing the insecurity card and by normalising the expression of anti-Muslim sentiment. This honing of anti-Muslim prejudice has heightened divisions within the country and radicalised the right.

In a bid to remain relevant and reclaim votes from far-right Marine Le Pen’s National Rally, both President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party and the conservative Republicans have veered sharply to the right on multiculturalism and immigration. Macron has upped the ante by a new “separatism” law, and government measures like the shutting down of mosques, Islamic charities and even civil society groups that monitor Islamophobia. While his policies are perceived as framing Islam and Muslims as the problem, they are also Macron’s attempt to fight Le Pen on her own territory and distract from the feeling of a country in decline — an impression reinforced by the protracted Yellow Vest violent protests against economic inequality. Into the fray has vaulted Zemmour, positioning himself to the right of far-right Marine Le Pen. Together the two are currently polling at 30 per cent, an indication of the rightward shift of France’s political centre of gravity. With the left in disarray, the 2022 presidential election is highly likely to be fought and won on the right.

Irrespective of the outcome, the Zemmour phenomenon has radicalised the political discourse and walking it back will prove an arduous, if not impossible, task.

Kapoor-Sharma writes on politics, culture and current events.