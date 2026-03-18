Simone de Beauvoir once wrote, “The world that men themselves have built, its representation too is done by them.” This sentence is not just philosophical. It describes how power works. When we look at the Jeffrey Epstein case through a feminist lens, this becomes painfully clear. The stories of women are rarely told in their own voices. They pass through systems controlled by powerful men. They are delayed, reshaped, doubted, or buried.

For many years, the crimes of Epstein remained hidden. This was possible because the structures of power around him protected him. Economic power, political influence, and legal authority were concentrated in the hands of men. The silence surrounding the case was the product of a system that protects its own.

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The feminist movements of the 20th century fought to establish the basic rights of women. They insisted that women’s lives and experiences were worthy of recognition. In the 21st century, feminist thought expanded further, showing that private suffering reflects larger social structures. Yet even today, when women are visible in education, professions, politics, and public life, their safety, dignity, and autonomy are uncertain. The Epstein case reveals this contradiction.

Epstein targeted girls aged between 10 and 14. Sexual relations with them are clearly criminal. Still, the exploitation continued for years. Victims came forward with evidence but the legal process moved slowly, and often not at all. Around Epstein stood a network of powerful men that functioned like a protective wall. This pattern reflects what feminist scholars call institutional impunity.

The structure of Epstein’s network reveals another important dimension: The feminisation of poverty. Many of the girls he targeted came from economically fragile backgrounds. A payment of $200 for a short “massage” could appear like an opportunity. Others were promised help with modelling careers or education. These promises created an illusion of choice. But feminist scholars have long argued that choice in conditions of deep inequality is not genuine freedom.

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Another revealing aspect is how the system turned exploitation into something resembling a commercial transaction. Many victims were offered money in exchange for silence. Legal agreements prevented them from speaking publicly. Carole Pateman described such arrangements as modern forms of patriarchal contracts, where exploitation is disguised as voluntary exchange. Capital also played a central role. Epstein’s network operated almost like a market — girls were recruited, introduced, and circulated among powerful clients. Private planes, private islands, and international travel allowed these activities to move across borders. The system was embedded in a global economy that can commodify human bodies.

The network functioned through elite male solidarity. Powerful men often protect one another because the exposure of one can threaten the others. The media also plays a complicated role in such cases. Scandals often become sensational stories about one monstrous individual, which can distract from deeper structural questions. Another troubling element is the way responsibility is sometimes redirected. In the Epstein case, Ghislaine Maxwell received a severe sentence. Her role in recruitment was undeniable. Yet the powerful men who directly exploited underage girls have largely remained in the shadows.

At the same time, it is important to recognise the courage of survivors. Many women who were exploited eventually spoke publicly despite intimidation, shame, and long delays in justice. Their testimonies forced the world to look more closely at the truth.

The political climate also shapes these debates. In recent years, attempts have been made in some countries to weaken gender studies and feminist scholarship. When discussions of gender are reduced to biological differences, the social structures that produce inequality disappear from view. Feminist theory provides the intellectual tools to understand power, consent, and exploitation. Without these frameworks, systemic injustice can easily be dismissed as individual misfortune.

The Epstein case must be understood as a warning about how power operates. We must ask why the voices of victims are doubted, and how wealth and influence can distort justice. We must recognise that exploitation arises from systems that protect those who hold power. Only when these structures are challenged can justice move beyond symbolism and begin to transform reality.

Gokhale is a lawyer, writer and filmmaker