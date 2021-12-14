The kind of engineering education we need

With just four months for France’s presidential elections, the country is fast moving into election mode. Into an already crowded field of candidates, has jumped an unlikely presidential hopeful with no traditional political party or structure to back him, Eric Zemmour.

Zemmour, far-right journalist, political commentator and media pundit is a familiar face in French living rooms thanks to his presence on TV. After weeks of suspense and favourable polls, Zemmour, the outsider, known for his exclusionary, racist views, declared his candidacy through a YouTube video in which he vowed to “save” France which is “in the process of disappearing”.

The setting of the unorthodox launch was reminiscent of de Gaulle’s 1940 call for resistance to the Nazis, implicitly casting Zemmour in the light of a saviour. The video juxtaposes scenes of a bygone, idyllic France with footage of violent street protests and brutal clashes with the police. In it, the polemicist bemoans the disappearance of the France of his childhood and his forefathers, is nostalgic for the grandeur of the France of Jeanne d’Arc and Louis XIV and raises the spectre of being strangers in one’s own land because of the overwhelming presence of black and Muslim immigrants.

Known for espousing conspiracy theories and already convicted for inciting racial hatred, Zemmour, though a Jew himself, has also revealed an anti-Semitic streak by zealously defending the Vichy regime and upholding the theory that it prioritised the deportation of foreign Jews to save France’s Jews.

Zemmour’s discourse of restoring France’s former glory has Trumpian overtones, especially concerning Islam and immigrants, both of which he considers as threats to the integrity of the very idea of France. However, Zemmour’s ability to impress the listener with arguments drawn from his extensive knowledge of history and political theory is a far cry from Trump’s disjointed speech and demagoguery. This, precisely, is what makes him more dangerous.

Ironically, this firebrand maverick, himself the son of Tunisian immigrants, holds immigration to be the main, though not exclusive, source of France’s social and economic woes. Zemmour subscribes to the “great replacement theory”, the notion that Western societies are undergoing a radical change in demographics with migrants from the Global South supplanting the white population, a reverse colonisation as it were. He suggests that unless the issue is tackled head-on, immigrants would violently take over, “dispossessing” the “true” French of their country.

Zemmour is a proponent of integration – one nation, one language, one culture and rejects multiculturalism as a concept. In a televised debate, he declared that the French Republic is not McDonald’s. “We don’t come as we are. We assimilate into a dominant culture”. All immigrants would need to assimilate into the dominant French culture, shedding all vestiges of their own rituals, customs, and attire in public.

Zemmour has even called for a ban on foreign and traditional Muslim names, like Muhammad. If elected, he has vowed to restore a Napoleonic law abolished in 1993, which prescribes names from ancient French history and the Christian calendar of saints for French-born children. Another illiberal proposal, which constitutes a departure from the French Republican value of solidarity and the enduring image of France as a land of refuge, is the outright deportation of migrants and refugees.

On the economic front, Zemmour’s programme identifies the broad issues without proposing any solutions. However, in a statement that has ramifications for countries like India, he has declared his intention to bring outsourced jobs back to France.

Zemmour’s call-to-arms seems to have resonated with many. That this strident, presidential contender with no past election experience and no substantive programme, is polling in double digits, merely on the strength of a Cassandra-like, apocalyptic vision of the country and the promise of a “French France”, is testimony to France’s shift to the right.

Over the years, aided by the media, France’s political class has unwittingly prepared the ground for proponents of toxic rhetoric, like Zemmour, to prosper, by favouring a restrictive definition of secularism, by playing the insecurity card and by normalising the expression of an anti-Muslim sentiment. This constant honing of anti-Muslim prejudice has heightened divisions within the country, polarising the situation and radicalising the French right.

In a bid to remain relevant and reclaim votes from far-right Marine Le Pen’s National Rally which has been making steady inroads into the conservative vote bank, both President Macron’s centrist party, the LRM, and the conservative, centre-right Republicans have veered significantly to the right on law and order, multiculturalism and immigration.

Macron has upped the ante by a new “separatism” law and government measures that include the shutting down of mosques, Muslim schools, Islamic charities and even civil society groups that monitor islamophobia. While his policies are perceived as stigmatising and framing Islam and Muslims as the problem by the minority community, they are also Macron’s attempt to fight Le Pen on her own territory as well as distract from the feeling of a country adrift and in decline – an impression reinforced by the protracted Yellow Vest protests against economic inequality and their violent clashes with the police.

Into the fray, has vaulted Zemmour, positioning himself to the right of far-right Marine Le Pen with his inflammatory rhetoric, xenophobic positions and extremist ideology. Together the two are currently polling at over 30%, an indication of the sharp rightward shift of France’s political centre of gravity. With the left in disarray, the 2022 presidential election is highly likely to be fought and won on the right.

Zemmour’s final showing will depend on his ability to establish his presidential credibility, unify elements of the right around his vision of France and to outflank Marine Le Pen on immigration and the culture wars. Irrespective of the outcome, the Zemmour phenomenon has radicalised the political discourse and walking it back will prove an arduous, if not impossible, task.

Radha Kapoor-Sharma is a columnist who writes on politics, culture and current events