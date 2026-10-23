Mohan Bhagwat’s Vijayadashami speech centred on India’s democracy, which shows the RSS’s willingness to engage with the larger question of the relationship between the people and the state. It has done so in the past as well, particularly in the mid-1970s when it was at the centre of the struggle against state power. During that time, it broadened its social base and took the opportunity to engage in dialogue and build common ground with people and groups that were once adversaries. Jayprakash Narayan saw “revolutionary potential” in the RSS, and the Socialists revised their opinion. But things are different now. The Sangh is now largely associated with state power. The disclaimer, though, is its uninhibited support for peaceful democratic protests. Against this broader backdrop, Bhagwat’s speech provides a critical framework for serious debates about our constitutional democracy. This also indicates the Sangh’s pause on cultural issues or “soft power”. Common RSS swyamsevaks’ affinity for the Narendra Modi government is due to its impressive delivery on the cultural front. It has succeeded in undoing the de-Hinuduisation programme of the Nehruvians.

Bhagwat is a philosopher-activist. He is aware that the prolonged campaign and battle for the Ram Janmabhoomi temple led to a polarisation that is both religious and ideological. Moreover, the BJP government’s cultural agenda has sharpened it. Congress, the Left and other secularists now have the choice to either adopt “soft Hindutva” or remain politically marginalised. It is at this moment that they are trying to gain relevance by piggybacking on students’ protests and grievances. Despite their sizable presence in Parliament, Congress and its allies have failed to make political gains. They are organisationally moribund and attached to their old ideologies.