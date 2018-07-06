The Urdu Press: Emergency 1.0

“…In view of the elections next year, the BJP’s agenda is focussed on hurting the prospects of the Congress,” says the editorial in daily Munsif. “…In view of the elections next year, the BJP’s agenda is focussed on hurting the prospects of the Congress,” says the editorial in daily Munsif.

The daily Munsif, in its editorial on June 27, notes: “The Emergency was undoubtedly a black chapter in the country’s history, which no Indian can forget. It was imposed on June 26, 1975 to serve the political objectives of Congress Party and Indira Gandhi. Both had to pay a heavy price. But now, after 43 years, the manner in which the BJP is using this black chapter to promote its own politics and for its own political objectives can in, no way, be held legitimate. In view of the elections next year, the BJP’s agenda is focussed on hurting the prospects of the Congress.

That is why is raking up this black episode in the country’s history. But the BJP may not gain much. The episode is 43 years old and the Congress as well as Indira Gandhi, who had imposed the Emergency, had apologised to the nation. In the recent past, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi too had apologised to the nation for the Emergency imposed in 1975… Today, people are questioning BJP about an undeclared Emergency… There is lack of internal democracy within the BJP itself. The party is forced to dance to the orders of two individuals. Senior leaders have been sidelined… In the people’s perception, the country’s constitutional institutions are under threat. Supreme Court judges appearing before the nation and expressing concern about the government’s interference in the affairs of the highest court is no ordinary matter.”

Rashtriya Sahara’ s editorial on the same day, notes: “The prime minister, while recalling the days of Emergency, has alleged that the Congress had created an imaginary fear among the people that if BJP came to power, Muslims would be killed and there would be problems for Dalits. So, one hopes that he would create an atmosphere in the country where people are not forced into thinking that all is not well for Muslims and Dalits.”

Mob lynchings

Rashtriya Sahara, in its editorials on July 3 and 4, writes: “The Supreme Court’s stand on cases of mob violence in the name of gau raksha is laudable… It has said that ‘no one has the right to blatantly violate the law. The responsibility for stopping such incidents lies with state governments’. Therefore, state governments cannot get away from their responsibilities… Surprisingly, the Supreme Court had instructed state governments on September 6, 2017, to take strong steps to prevent violent incidents in the name of gau raksha. But despite the Supreme Court’s instructions, such violent incidents continue to take place.”

The paper writes further: “Now a new horrible trend of killing people on allegations of abduction of children has started. The main cause of such mob lynchings are fake pictures and videos of so called cases of abduction of children that are going viral on WhatsApp…This new trend of taking the law into one’s hands and spreading false rumours in different parts of the country is dangerous. It is a big challenge for the government.”

Inquilab’s editorial of June 23, writes: “The causes of such incidents are both political protection and the inadequacy of the law. The culprits get encouragement both from political protection and the partisan and communal attitude of the police…From the legal point of view, there is no mention of mob lynching in the Indian Penal Code. But the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (Section 223A) does say that action can be taken in cases of such incidents.”

Soz on Kashmir

Commenting on Congress leader and former Union minister Saifuddin Soz’s remarks in support of the statement of former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf on Kashmir, Siasat’s editorial of June 23 notes: “Pervez Musharraf had said that Kashmiris do not want to be with Pakistan and they want independence. Soz has described this statement as correct and timely. His objective could be to derive benefit for the Congress… But a statement on such a sensitive matter could prepare the ground for adding to the BJP’s votes… Before discussing what is the most favoured option for Kashmiris, political leaders should try to restore peace in the Valley… There is a need to review and rethink the steps taken by the central governments. There should be a debate on whether these steps have taken the interest of the people of the Valley into account.”

Akhbar-e -Mashriq’s editorial on June 25 notes: “According to Soz, Jawaharlal Nehru had realised that the Indian strategy regarding Kashmir was wrong. But despite this realisation, the Centre did not learn any lesson and maintained its hard line on Kashmir…It is the job of the government to look at its past mistakes and undo their ill effects.”

