According to the latest Economic Survey, India is expected to grow by 7.4 per cent this fiscal year. This is above the average annual growth rate for the past two decades. When growth is sufficiently vigorous, economic policy should pivot towards course correction, targeting sectors of the economy that need particular attention, especially if they have been neglected in the past. In India, these sectors are health and education. The state of India’s health and education is deficient both in absolute terms and in relation to the rest of the world. Health and education represent the basic capabilities of the population. Nations compete through the prowess of their people, which depends on their relative capabilities. The development of capabilities relies strongly on public spending on health and education, even when there may exist a vibrant private sector that provides these services. A comparison of the pattern of public spending on education across the world shows that while India is not a laggard when it comes to public expenditure on education, it is severely behind countries such as China and the United States when it comes to health services. We might ask if the Union Budget for 2026-27 addresses this issue.

Clearly, the Budget’s focus is on growth. To “accelerate and sustain growth by enhancing productivity and competitiveness, and building resilience to volatile global dynamics” is the first of the stated “kartavyas” or duties embraced by this government. While the other two, stated as fulfilment of the aspirations of the people and sabka saath, sabka vikas, may be interpreted as a nod to the social sector, the Budget contains little by way of concrete provisions for enhancing the health and education endowments of the general population.