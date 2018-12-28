The Urdu Press: Elections and allies

After the results of the three assembly elections in North India on December 11, there is much discussion on the rapidly altering political environment.

Roznama Rashtriya Sahara on December 25 mounts a defence of the alliances being mulled over by various political actors. It defines politics as something that enables people of diametrically opposed views to try and work together. But, it says, hinting at the talk of unlikely partners coming together as demonstrating double standards — “hum karein to punya, tum karo to paap”, it says. The editorial speaks of the siyasi canvas or the political canvas and of the many lovely scenes it contains, but also of some terrifying consequences being painted on it.

Siasat is not so charitable. Its editorial on the same day titled ‘Siyasi Taknik’ or political tactics argues that it is logical for the Congress, after its big success, to try and improve its own performance in 2019. It speaks of the TRS chief and Telangana CM, K C Rao being emboldened after his emphatic win and trying to forge a non-BJP, non-Congress front with Odisha’s chief minister and BJD head, Navin Patnaik, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and his attempts to meet with the heads of the SP and BSP. The editorial writes that this is an attempt to strengthen the BJP and to help finish the other Mahagatbandhan being proposed ahead of and after 2019.

Munsif, on December 26, speaks of how as we are inching towards the date (general elections), politics is “heating up” and parties are looking for more opportunities. There is uthaa-patak in the NDA, even as the UPA is trying to retain old allies and win over new ones. Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray’s Pandharpur rally where he echoed Rahul Gandhi’s “Chowkidaar Chor Hai” slogan for Narendra Modi, finds special mention.

Sohrabuddin case

Munsif on December 25, in its editorial writes on how “the decision of the Court has put a question mark on the credibility of the CBI, by acquitting all 22 accused”. The editorial charges the CBI with deliberately weakening the cases so much that the judge was forced to plead helplessness. “In recent history, perhaps no judge has expressed such helplessness and apologised like this, which indicates that the judge understood what was going on behind the scenes.” “Now wonder,” writes the editorial, “that Rahul Gandhi sarcastically commented that ‘no one has been killed’.”

Siasat on December 22 writes: “This again is proof of the failure of investigation. They could not prove their claims. The arguments and the proof presented were such that the judge had no choice but to acquit all the accused.” This, says the newspaper, has happened before, when agencies move in a prejudiced way as the aim is not to get the accused booked but something else. It cites the Samjhauta Express case, the Mecca Masjid case, Malegaon and the Gujarat riots of 2002 as instances of such prejudiced work by investigating agencies. The paper also draws a link with the BJP assuming office and these occurrences.

Let Naseeruddin speak

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah’s video statement to Karwaan-e-Mohabbat on the impunity of mobs, lawlessness and the murder of a police officer in Bulandshahr and the hysteria it provoked in some sections has been the subject of a lot of discussions and extensive reporting.

Inquilab on Christmas Day, in an editorial titled after Hasrat Mohani’s famous ghazal, Hangama hai kyun, barpa… writes that “Naseer had to barely open his mouth against violent and uncontrolled mob violence to be asked to ‘go to Pakistan’ and be sent air tickets for Karachi”. The paper writes that Union ministers, instead of stating what they are doing to stem such violence, are themselves those who are “urging these elements on”. Shah is not the first to have gone through such a situation. When actor Aamir Khan aired similar views, he was also attacked. “How is expression of concern for India an act of treason?” the editorial asks.

On December 22, in the same paper, a strongly worded editorial had said: “Is the statement of fact going to be so difficult now?” The paper had then spoken of how for the past four and a half years, the situation in the country had been bad but not many people had the courage to express it fearlessly as Naseeruddin Shah and Aamir Khan.

Sahafat on December 26 has an editorial condemning the attacks on Christians on Christmas in Maharashtra. The attempts by the Centre to introduce new rules for “snooping” or jasoosi have generated heat and comment too.