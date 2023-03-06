The election of Nagaland’s first women MLAs is a moment to celebrate — and reflect

Written by Charu Pragya

The recent Nagaland assembly elections will go down in history as the moment that shaped the dreams and aspirations of an entire generation of girls. In its 60 years of statehood, Nagaland has never had a woman MLA. This changed last week with the election of not one, but two women to the legislative assembly.

The path for Hekani Jakhalu and Salhoutuono Kruse wasn’t easy to begin with, as there were only four women among the 184 candidates who contested the election to the 60-seat assembly. In fact, until 2022, Nagaland was the only state in the country where the 74th Constitutional Amendment Act that reserved 33 per cent of seats for women in local bodies didn’t come into force. It was only recently, under the BJP-NDPP government that the empowerment of women spread to all sectors of society in its true sense by not just enforcing the amendment in the state, but also nominating Nagaland’s first woman leader, S Phangnon Konyak, to Rajya Sabha on a BJP ticket.

It is notable that in spite of being a comparatively progressive society, it took Nagaland 45 years to send its second woman politician to Parliament (Rano M Shaiza was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977). Phangnon Konyak’s unopposed election to Rajya Sabha was a historical moment as she not just claimed her place with tribal pride in New Delhi but also paved the way for many more to follow in her footsteps.

The journey and vision of the Narendra Modi government for women’s empowerment and women-led empowerment have been steadfast. From having the highest-ever number of women in government in almost two decades to the nomination of Droupadi Murmu as the Presidential candidate of the BJP-led NDA, impressive strides have been made to ensure the inclusive participation of women in politics and government. By no means is the representation an ideal number, but the progress made in these eight years has been commendable. A strong political will brings about lasting improvements in society, and the presence of these women MLAs in the Nagaland Assembly is a historic mandate. Moving a step forward, the next civic body polls in the state will also have 33 per cent reservation for women. This will be a huge step forward for Nagaland as the voice of half its population will become more emphatic. PM Modi’s leadership has paved the way for true and impactful inclusion of women in northeastern India’s politics, by ensuring all nominations by the BJP are not just merit-based, but are representative of sections that have been denied their place at the table for far too long.

Other parameters of inclusive development can be measured by noting the rising literacy rate of women in the country and the financial inclusion of women through Jan Dhan accounts (an impressive 56 per cent out of the 47 crore accounts are of women and 67 per cent are of semi-urban and rural women) The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana homes are owned or co-owned by women and the Ujjwala Yojana has made a big difference — not just decreasing the chances of health problems in women from smoke inhalation, but also allowing them to have more free time to work in the informal sector, among other benefits. Social appeals and leading by example have also gone a long way in creating a more equitable society for girls and women.

And yet, Nagaland was a surprising state to be left behind. The participation of women in the workforce in Nagaland at 44.7 per cent is considerably higher than the national average of 25.6 per cent as per a nationwide survey in 2011. Crimes against women are amongst the lowest in the country, the female literacy rate is high, and women in Nagaland enjoy the freedom to make their own decisions related to health and social movement. Nearly 90.7 per cent of the women in Nagaland make decisions independently or jointly with their husbands, which is the highest in the entire country. The presence of women in government jobs in Nagaland is also at 30.35 per cent, and yet, there existed roadblocks to their political participation.

A big reason for this was an unconcerned central leadership before. The priority that the Modi government has placed on ensuring that no one gets left behind for any reason, geographical or gender-related, has been one which has created responsible leadership in the Northeast. When the political will is firm on ensuring fair representation, the aspirations of people from every walk of life are encouraged. As the Northeast continues to develop, change for the better and get more integrated with the rest of the nation, the leaders of the region will also walk on paths that are historic and inspirational for the new generation of upcoming politicians.

The women who are now a part of the Nagaland legislature will be shining beacons of hope and progress for us all.

The writer is a lawyer and national media panelist, BJP