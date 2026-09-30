Rarely in the annals of Indian constitutional history have two key institutions, the Supreme Court of India and the Election Commission, acted in tandem with such shameless disregard for the constitutional purpose of their office, inflicting administrative cruelty on citizens and disenfranchising them. The SIR enterprise, which in principle may be justified, was so badly conceived and executed that it has left citizens reeling. But worse still, at almost every opportunity to set things right, these institutions have responded mendaciously, failing to address any of the core concerns their critics have raised about the fairness and ease of the SIR process. Ritika Chopra and Damini Nath’s reporting in this paper highlighted important questions about the functioning of the Commission. But they were not merely procedural questions. They raised serious substantive questions. The opaque process, including the software protocols, was shifting the burden of proof onto citizens. These days, nothing is shocking. But still, the idea that the Election Commission files appeals en masse against 16 lakh voters in West Bengal who had been found eligible for inclusion is stunning indeed.

The SIR mess is the joint effect of the Supreme Court and ECI. The Election Commission has the power to ensure the integrity of voting lists. The independence of the Commission requires that the removal of the Commissioners be by impeachment. The only practical mechanism of accountability was therefore the Supreme Court. It should have, without infringing on the Commission’s powers, insisted on the strongest possible procedural and substantive safeguards against the misuse of that power. But the net effect of Court intervention was to legitimise the whole exercise, without any real safeguards. Worse still, the Court, via Justice Joymalya Bagchi, gave ad hominem remarks suggesting those who were excluded could simply vote in the next election. The same sentiment is again repeated by the Chief Justice in his refusal to expedite the hearing of a petition before the by-election in Rejinagar and Nandigram, regarding the pending appeals in West Bengal. They sent a powerful signal that voting rights can be treated casually. In effect, the Lordships and the Election Commission were the guarantors of this right, according to procedures they could make up in whichever way they liked. More than the technical details of the SIR saga, it is this culture of impunity that has become institutionalised.