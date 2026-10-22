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The fork in the CEC protest road: Both Opposition and government need to decide

The many stark images of protests being quelled by a repressive state could be wreaking long-term damage on people’s trust in institutions and processes. They could sharpen the disconnect between the young and legislatures or parties.

The fork in the CEC protest road: Both Opposition and Government need to decideOpposition, both with a small and big “o”, has been squeezed by an establishment that weaponises poll victories to conquer institutions and subdue countervailing forces. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

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Written by: Vandita Mishra
7 min readOct 22, 2026 06:44 AM IST First published on: Oct 22, 2026 at 06:20 AM IST

The protests against the Chief Election Commissioner and his conduct of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls prise open a black box, shine the light on a vital institution. Coming close on the heels of the agitation against the NEET paper leaks, they are unlocking the public square, letting the hum and noise of democracy seep back in. For years, the ruling BJP has used its imposing electoral mandates to claim that the voices of those who have lost the elections don’t matter, need not be heard. Opposition, both with a small and big “o”, has been squeezed by an establishment that weaponises poll victories to conquer institutions and subdue countervailing forces.

But amid the recurring protest and crackdown, you also hear sounds of an impasse settling in. Politics is becoming unfrozen, but it seems headed into deadlock. It is running up against closures while opening spaces.

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